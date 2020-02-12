Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Mariners add Gonzalez

The Seattle Mariners are adding depth to their outfield. agreeing Tuesday to a minor league contract with former All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Gonzalez's deal is pending a successful physical, the person told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement. If added to the 40-man roster, Gonzalez would get a one-year contract with a $750,000 salary in the major leagues. USA Today first reported the deal. Gonzalez is several years removed from being at his best when he was in Colorado. Gonzalez was an All-Star in 2012-13 and 2016 with the Rockies. The 34-year-old played with the Rockies through 2018 when he hit .276 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI in 132 games for Colorado.

Wolters loses case

Teams improved to 4-0 in salary arbitration this year when the Colorado Rockies defeated catcher Tony Wolters, who will earn $1.9 million rather than his request for $2,475,000. Arbitrators Jeanne Vonhof, Dan Brent and Edna Francis made the decision Tuesday, a day after hearing arguments. The 27-year-old Wolters made $960,000 last year, when he hit .262 with 1 home run and 42 RBI in 411 plate appearances. Teams had won the first three decisions this year, beating Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher Jose Berrios and Atlanta reliever Shane Greene. Nine players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.

Two agree with Padres

The San Diego Padres have agreed to minor-league deals with outfielder Juan Lagares and infielder Gordon Beckham, a person familiar with the agreements told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deals have not been announced and are pending physicals. Lagares will compete for the center field job vacated when Manuel Margot was traded to Tampa Bay for reliever Emilio Pagan. Trent Grisham, obtained in a trade with Milwaukee, appears to be the front runner for center field, and Franchy Cordero also will be in the mix. Lagares, 30, became a free agent after spending seven seasons with the New York Mets. He hit .213 with 5 home runs and 27 RBI in 133 games in 2019. Beckham, 33, was with Detroit in 2019, hitting .215 with 6 home runs and 15 RBI.

BASKETBALL

Mavs sign Kidd-Gilchrist

The Dallas Mavericks added veteran Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to their young core Tuesday as they close in on the franchise's first trip to the playoffs in four years. Kidd-Gilchrist, the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft, signed with the Mavericks after taking a buyout from the Charlotte Hornets. Dallas waived Ryan Broekhoff to make room for Kidd-Gilchrist. The 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist, drafted by Charlotte behind former Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis, had fallen out of the rotation with the Hornets. The agreement with the Mavericks came two days after Kidd-Gilchrist was waived. At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds in his eighth season, Kidd-Gilchrist gives Dallas the size and experience to help defend some of the elite forwards in the Western Conference.

Delle-Donne gets new deal

Two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne signed a four-year contract Tuesday to stay with the Washington Mystics after leading the team to its first league championship. In addition to winning a title and MVP honors, Delle Donne was a member of the All-WNBA first team for the second year in a row and made her sixth consecutive All-Star appearance. Mystics Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault called Delle Donne "the most impactful player in the history of the Washington Mystics." The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season while making 51.5% of her field-goal attempts, including 43% on three-pointers. She is entering her fourth season with Washington after playing for the Chicago Sky, for whom she was the WNBA MVP in 2015.

FOOTBALL

Las Vegas sets draft plan

Tourism officials in Las Vegas are allocating $2.4 million to host the NFL Draft in April. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board on Tuesday approved the budget for promotions, police, and "marquee event elements," including $500,000 for contracts to be signed by the authority chief executive, Steve Hill, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Plans for the April 23-25 draft include closing a central part of the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip near Caesars Palace and setting a red carpet area amid the iconic fountains in front of the Bellagio resort. Boats will ferry players and VIPs to the stage. A main viewing area is planned near the High Roller observation wheel next to the Caesars Forum, where teams will make their selections in a conference center the league and city are dubbing Selection Square. The NFL began moving the draft around in 2015. It has been in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville, Tennessee. Plans call for the draft to be in Cleveland next year.

Owner noncommittal on QB

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper remained noncommittal on Cam Newton's future with the organization, saying it will largely depend on how the quarterback recovers from foot surgery. "Listen, I'm not a doctor," Tepper said Tuesday. "I said it a million times, is he healthy? He's not a doctor. So there is a lot of different things that can happen. Tell me that and then we can talk." Newton, 31, missed 14 games last season with a Lis Franc injury. He had surgery on Dec. 11. The Panthers are in a rebuilding mode, and the team could save $19 million under next year's salary cap if they trade or release the 2015 league MVP. "That's still the overwhelming number one thing is to see how healthy he is, and how we can figure out when he is healthy or not," Tepper said. "Everything comes from that." Tepper said the Panthers have not had any teams inquire about a trade for Newton. Newton expressed optimism about his owner future with the Panthers at the Super Bowl, telling the Tiki & Tierney radio show that he "absolutely" expects to play in Carolina next season. He also said he had an "unbelievable conversation" with Tepper, General Manager Marty Hurney and new Coach Matt Rhule. "I left that meeting inspired," Newton said on the radio show.

HORSE RACING

Another death at Santa Anita

A horse died on the training track at Santa Anita last weekend, the sixth death at the track since late December. A 6-year-old gelding named Double Touch and trained by John Sadler suffered what was described as a "sudden death" on Saturday, according to an incident report on the track's website. A necropsy required by the California Horse Racing Board was pending. There have been 43 deaths at Santa Anita since December 2018, including six beginning shortly before the winter-spring meet began on Dec. 28. Double Touch finished fourth in his last start in the $70,000 Clockers' Corner Stakes on Jan. 26. Owned by Hronis Racing, the gelding was claimed for $40,000 by Sadler last September. Double Touch had four wins in 22 career starts and earnings of $201,496.

