Sylvan Hills High School closed due to 'viable' threat against staff

The classroom building addition to Pulaski County Special School District’s Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood opened to students in 2019. ( Cynthia Howell)
Sylvan Hills High School in the Pulaski County Special School District was closed Wednesday due to a “viable” threat against staff.
The district said in a statement distributed on social media the threat was “isolated to a specific area” on the main campus in Sherwood and the threat “specifically identified staff” at the school.
The district said it is working with local police, state police and the FBI to investigate the incident.
A spokeswoman for the district declined to immediately answer additional questions.
This story was originally published at 10:30 a.m.
