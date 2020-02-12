Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 2 suspects jailed in man's death

by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 3:13 a.m.

TEXARKANA -- Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Texarkana resident Phillip Lee, 23, who was found Feb. 3 on East Street.

Jacquain Tyson, 22, turned himself into police Saturday at the Bi-State Justice Center, according to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department. Tyson was charged with one count of capital murder.

On Monday, police investigators developed information that another suspect, Keanu White, 23, may have been hiding from police in Little Rock. Police there were able to locate and take White into custody Monday evening. White will be brought back to Texarkana, where he will be charged with capital murder.

Police were called to the 2200 block of East Street in response to reports of a person "possibly being shot in the chest." When police officers arrived, they found Lee, lying in front of a nearby apartment building suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

More arrests may result from the investigation.

Metro on 02/12/2020

Print Headline: Police: 2 suspects jailed in man's death

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT