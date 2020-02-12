Police: 2 suspects jailed in man's death

TEXARKANA -- Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Texarkana resident Phillip Lee, 23, who was found Feb. 3 on East Street.

Jacquain Tyson, 22, turned himself into police Saturday at the Bi-State Justice Center, according to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department. Tyson was charged with one count of capital murder.

On Monday, police investigators developed information that another suspect, Keanu White, 23, may have been hiding from police in Little Rock. Police there were able to locate and take White into custody Monday evening. White will be brought back to Texarkana, where he will be charged with capital murder.

Police were called to the 2200 block of East Street in response to reports of a person "possibly being shot in the chest." When police officers arrived, they found Lee, lying in front of a nearby apartment building suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

More arrests may result from the investigation.

Metro on 02/12/2020