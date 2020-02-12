Sections
Police shoot, injure suspect in slaying of 40-year-old woman in Marion County

by Josh Snyder | Today at 12:35 p.m.
A 40-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday night in Marion County, and police shot and injured a suspect in her homicide, authorities said.

Flippin officers responded at about 8:40 p.m. to a “call for help needed” at the Hillside Apartments, 401 N. 8th St., where they encountered and shot 42-year-old Richard Wayne Hudson Jr., according to a news release by Arkansas State Police.

Hudson, who is from Glenpool, Okla., was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police found the body of Kathryn Parker inside an apartment unit, as well as two other people who were treated for injuries.

Flippin police requested state police investigate the homicide and police shooting, the release states. The names of the officers who responded to the call weren't included in the release.

This story was originally published at 12:35 p.m.

