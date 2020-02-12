VIDEO, PHOTOS: Goforth leads Fayetteville past Van Buren

Fayetteville's Sasha Goforth comes down with a rebound in front of Van Buren's Lexi Miller Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020. More images at nwaonline.com/prepbball/(NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE -- One early timeout was all Fayetteville needed to get refocused Tuesday night.

Sasha Goforth made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points as Fayetteville rolled to a 63-37 victory over Van Buren in 6A-West action at Bulldog Arena. Caroline Lyles had 12 points while Claudia Bridges and Coriah Beck each added 11 for Fayetteville, which can now turn its attention to Friday's showdown at league-leading Bentonville.

Bentonville won the first meeting, 55-53, on Jan. 17 at Bulldog Arena.

Fayetteville coach Vic Rimmer called a quick timeout Tuesday after Fayetteville fell behind 5-0 to Van Buren, which began the night in sixth place in the league. Fayetteville came back out of the huddle and dominated play while roaring ahead 33-17 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs finished with 10 3-pointers.

"We had a slow start but Van Buren kind of makes you do that," Fayetteville coach Vic Rimmer said. "They play a zone defense and they're methodical on offense. We had a quick timeout and the kids got focused and started making some shots."

Goforth, who had 11 points at halftime, stepped outside for two 3-pointers then went inside where she either scored or drew a foul. Goforth was also active on defense, where Van Buren was mostly reduced to shooting and missing on 3-point attempts.

Fayetteville turned the game into a blowout while outscoring Van Buren 19-9 in the third quarter. Claudia Bridges, Loren Lindsey, and Goforth each made 3-pointers when Fayetteville (18-4, 9-1) increased its lead to 52-26 heading into the fourth quarter. Fayetteville reserves took the court early in the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock because of the sportsmanship rule.

"When we shoot the ball well from the perimeter, we're pretty good," Rimmer said. "Goforth got hot early and Claudia Bridges started making some threes. I was pretty please with Caroline Lyles and Coriah Beck on the inside."

Elizabeth Rainwater finished with nine points to lead Van Buren.

Van Buren 11 6 9 11 -- 37

Fayetteville 19 14 19 11 -- 63

Van Buren (8-15, 2-8): Rainwater 9, Moss 6, Miller 5, Woodard 5, Kannady 4, Grebe 3, Harrington 3, Mason 2,

Fayetteville (18-4, 9-1): Goforth 19, Lyles 12, Bridges 11, Beck 11, Lindsey 6, Kincaid 2, Williams 1, Byars 1.

Rogers High 52, Bentonville West 37

The Lady Mounties hit 14 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 6A-West Conference win.

Jada Curtis hit a 3-pointer with 4:51 left in the fourth quarter to pull the Lady Wolverines (6-18, 2-8) within 41-36. But West would score just one point the rest of the way.

Kate McConnell led Rogers (15-9, 5-5) with 13 points, while Taylor Treadwell added nine. Curtis led West with 10 and Maysa Willis added eight.

The Lady Mounties led 24-23 at halftime thanks to Treadwell's late 3-pointer and 33-30 after three quarters.

Springdale Har-Ber 71, Springdale High 36

Caylan Koons scored the game's first seven points and had 11 of her 19 points in the first quarter as Har-Ber cruised to a win in Bulldog Arena.

Pacious McDaniel had 24 points to lead the Lady Wildcats (17-6, 7-3), who built a 24-7 lead after one quarter and enjoyed a 45-14 halftime cushion. Har-Ber, however, didn't start the running clock until Sophie Nelson's bucket made it a 62-32 game with 5:13 remaining.

Thaly Sysavanh had 13 points to lead Springdale (3-20, 0-10).

Bentonville High 72, Rogers Heritage 37

Bentonville grabbed a 25-9 first-quarter lead and dominated Heritage to remain undefeated in 6A-West play.

Maryam Dauda had 18 points and Riley Hayes 12 for the Lady Tigers (21-1, 10-0), who had 10 players score as they enjoyed a 35-16 halftime cushion and extended it to 57-28 after three quarters.

Maddie Lynge had 11 points to lead Heritage (13-11, 5-5) while Carlee Casteel added 10.

