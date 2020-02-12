COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Scott, UA settle complaint

An attorney for former University of Arkansas assistant coach John Scott Jr. filed a notice of settlement brief on Monday in U.S. District Court following a breach of contract complaint leveled against him by UA officials.

Attorney Alan G. Crone of Memphis filed the brief with the U.S. court for the Western District of Arkansas, writing "an agreement to settle this cause of action has been reached. The parties will submit dismissal documents once the terms of the settlement have been accomplished."

Details of the settlement were not available.

Scott, 44, was announced as the defensive line coach at Penn State on Monday by Coach James Franklin.

The UA board of trustees in November filed the breach of contract complaint against Scott, who served as an assistant under Bret Bielema in 2017 and Chad Morris in 2018 before taking a job at South Carolina in January 2019. UA officials claimed Scott was obligated to pay $187,862.32 in liquidated damages for leaving after one season of the two-year deal he signed on Jan. 19, 2018, for a salary of $340,000 per year through Feb. 28, 2020.

In a response to the complaint filed last month, Scott claimed it was "frivolous, unreasonable and groundless."

-- Tom Murphy

GYMNASTICS

Carter earns SEC award

University of Arkansas junior Sophia Carter was announced on Tuesday as the SEC co-specialist of the week as chosen by the league office.

Carter tied for the balance beam title with teammate Kennedy Hambrick by scoring a 9.925 on the apparatus in Saturday's victory by the Razorbacks over No. 10 Georgia.

Carter notched her second balance beam title of the season and ninth of her career and her fourth overall title of the season. She helped Arkansas to a season-best 49.275 n the beam.

No. 14 Arkansas travels to face No. 6 Alabama on Friday.

-- Tom Murphy

WOMEN'S GOLF

UCA takes third in California

The University of Central Arkansas took third place with a 3-2 victory over Washington State in the Lamkin Invitational in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., on Tuesday.

UCA's Tania Nunez defeated Washington Stae's Marie Lund-Hansen 3 and 2. Elin Kumlin defeated Washington State's Jiye Ham 2 and 1 and Gracen Blount defeated Janine Surge 1 up for the other UCA victories.

UALR finishes 13th in Texas

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished 13th at the Texas State Invitational in Kyle, Texas, on Tuesday. Texas San Antonio won with a 896.

Individually, UALR's Tilde Bocker finished tied for 18th with a 229 (73-80-76).

ASU wins in Florida

Arkansas State University won the FAU Winter Warm Up in Boca Raton, Fla., on Tuesday.

The Red Wolves shot an 878 for the 54-hole tournament, beating Seton Hall by three strokes. Yale was third at 889.

Grayson Gladden finished fourth individually at 217. Freshman Elise Schultz was fifth at 219. Olivia Schmidt and Maria Jose Atristain Vega tied for eighth at 221.

MEN'S GOLF

UCA takes 10th

The University of Central Arkansas finished tied for 10th at the Orange County Collegiate in Coto de Caza, Calif. on Tuesday.

The Bears shot a 918. San Francisco and Cal State Fullerton shared the lead a 876. Grand Canyon was third at 895.

Individually, UCA's Josh Turnock finished tied for 29th with a 227.

SAU comes in second

Southern Arkansas University finished second at the Houston Classic in Humble, Texas, on Tuesday.

The Muleriders shot a 881, finishing eight strokes back of Central Oklahoma. Harding University was fifth at 916 and the University of Arkansas at Monticello was ninth at 930.

Individually, Brendan Little of Southern Arkansas finished tied for second with a 217, three strokes behind winner Leonard Ruggieri of Southwestern Christian Academy. SAU's Kade Johnson and teammate Roman Timmerman finished tied for fourth at 219.

Ryan Camras of Harding finished tied for 11th at 223. UAM's Andrew Pearson tied for 20th at 228.

SOFTBALL

UCA's Beaver wins Southland award

Kayla Beaver of the University of Central Arkansas was named Southland Conference pitcher of the week on Tuesday.

Beaver threw a no-hitter against Jackson State and followed that with a shutout against Louisiana Tech. She allowed 3 hits and struck out 10 in 12 innings of walk with no walks.

BASEBALL

Lyon wins at home

Jake Michener and Kylan Barnett combined for six of the Scots nine hits as Lyon College (7-0) defeated Texas A&M-Texarkana (6-3) 8-6 on Tuesday in Batesville. Michener finished 3-for-4 at the plate with 4 runs scored, while Barnett also finished 3-for-4 and drove in 4 runs.

Lex Meinderts (1-0) picked up the victory with three scoreless innings in relief with four strikeouts.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

