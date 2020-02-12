Student dies from injuries after crash

A freshman at Arkansas Tech University died Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 40 days earlier, according to troopers and school officials.

Victoria Danielle Sharp, 18, of the Springfield community in Conway County, was driving west on I-40, east of the Bradley Cove Road exit in Russellville, when the crash happened Feb. 4, a preliminary report by state police indicates.

Sharp's 2014 Dodge Avenger left the right side of the road at about 10:30 a.m. and struck a concrete culvert, according to the report. Her vehicle overturned and came to a stop on its roof in a ditch.

Conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the crash, according to police.

Troopers said Sharp was treated for her injuries at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville and Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, but later died. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Arkansas Tech University confirmed in a statement that Sharp, a 2019 graduate of Morrilton High School, was a freshman at the school.

