Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Student dies from injuries after crash

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 3:10 a.m.

A freshman at Arkansas Tech University died Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 40 days earlier, according to troopers and school officials.

Victoria Danielle Sharp, 18, of the Springfield community in Conway County, was driving west on I-40, east of the Bradley Cove Road exit in Russellville, when the crash happened Feb. 4, a preliminary report by state police indicates.

Sharp's 2014 Dodge Avenger left the right side of the road at about 10:30 a.m. and struck a concrete culvert, according to the report. Her vehicle overturned and came to a stop on its roof in a ditch.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the crash, according to police.

Troopers said Sharp was treated for her injuries at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville and Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, but later died. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Arkansas Tech University confirmed in a statement that Sharp, a 2019 graduate of Morrilton High School, was a freshman at the school.

Metro on 02/12/2020

Print Headline: Student dies from injuries after crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT