FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019 file photo, Sudan's autocratic former President Omar al-Bashir sits in a cage during his trial on corruption and money laundering charges, in Khartoum, Sudan. A top Sudanese official said Monday, Feb. 11, 2020, that transitional authorities and rebel groups have agreed to hand over al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court for war crimes, including mass killings in Darfur. (AP Photo, File)

Sudan to deliver ex-dictator to court

CAIRO -- Sudan's transitional authorities have agreed to hand over ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court to face trial on charges of war crimes and genocide, a top Sudanese official said Tuesday, in a deal with rebels to surrender all those wanted in connection with the Darfur conflict.

The military overthrew al-Bashir in April 2019 amid widespread public protests of his rule, and he has been jailed in Khartoum since then. Military leaders initially ruled out surrendering him to The Hague, saying he would be tried at home.

The joint military-civilian Sovereign Council that has ruled Sudan since last summer has agreed with rebel groups in Darfur to hand over those wanted by the international court to face justice in The Hague, according to Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, a member of the council and a government negotiator.

Al-Bashir, 76, faces three counts of genocide, five counts of crimes against humanity and two counts of war crimes for his alleged role in leading the deadly crackdown.

Blast kills 6 people at Afghan academy

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A suicide bomber targeting a military academy in the Afghan capital on Tuesday killed at least six people -- two civilians and four military personnel, the Interior Ministry said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but both the Taliban and militants from the Islamic State group regularly stage attacks in the city targeting Afghan forces.

Along with the six killed, 12 other people, including five civilians, were wounded in the attack, said Nasrat Rahimi, the Interior Ministry spokesman.

The attack happened at a police checkpoint near the entrance to the Marshal Fahim Military Academy on the outskirts of a western Kabul neighborhood, he said.

The academy has been attacked in the past. Last May, a suicide bomber killed six people there.

Population boom a worry for Egyptians

CAIRO -- Egypt's fast-growing population hit 100 million Tuesday, the official statistics agency announced, presenting a pressing problem for an already overburdened country with limited resources.

The figure is an increase of 7 million since the publication of the latest census results in 2017.

Egypt's population has tripled since 1960, with the annual growth rate peaking in 1987 at nearly 2.8%. Every day nearly 5,000 people are born in Egypt, the agency estimates.

The country is trying to cope with resurgent birthrates and a "youth bulge" that has reached a peak. Roughly 62% of the population are below age 29, according to the U.N. Population Fund.

The vast majority of the country's population is crammed in urban areas around the Nile, some 7% of Egypt's territory. The capital, Cairo, and its twin province of Giza, are home to a combined population of 19 million, according to Tuesday's figures.

In a news conference to mark the occasion, Hala el-Said, the minister of planning and economic development, warned that unchecked growth would compound the country's concerns and jeopardize its economic reforms, resulting in a grave outlook: "a decline in shares of housing, educational and health services and job creation."

125 mph winds fuel wildfires in Corsica

BERLIN -- Winds with gusts over 125 mph lashed Corsica and helped spread a forest fire Tuesday that flared overnight on the French Mediterranean island after a storm with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains battered northern Europe for days, killing at least eight people and causing severe travel disruptions.

More than 300 firefighters were involved in battling the blazes and two ports were closed and flights suspended on Corsica. Power was cut to 2,000 homes. Fallen trees blocked roads and train tracks in southern Germany and Austria.

The Austrian city of Salzburg near the German border was hit by the storm Tuesday. Public broadcaster ORF reported that more than 400 firefighters worked for hours to remove downed trees from crushed cars and roads. They also had to remove a metal roof that was blown off a building. No one was injured, ORF reported.

Deaths resulting from the fierce storm were reported in Poland, Sweden, Britain, Slovenia, Germany and the Czech Republic. On Tuesday, Polish officials reported a third storm-related death in the country, saying a relative of two people killed Monday when the roof of a ski rental building collapsed also had died.

In northern Bavaria, where a gust of over 100 mph was recorded, the storm produced a record amount of electricity being fed into the German grid from wind turbines, equivalent to almost 44 nuclear power plants.

