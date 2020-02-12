Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Fictional teachers on film

Today at 1:43 a.m.

  1. Arthur Chipping (Peter O'Toole) is a teacher of Latin at Brookfield School.

  2. Glenn Holland (Richard Dreyfuss) is a high school music teacher.

  3. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is a high school chemistry teacher.

  4. Miss Jean Brodie instructs girls about love, life, art history and classical studies.

  5. Guitarist Dewey Finn (Jack Black) pretends to be a substitute teacher.

  6. Mr. Hand (Ray Walston) is a history teacher with a student named Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn).

  7. Teacher Bertram Cates (Dick York) stands trial for teaching Darwin's theories.

  8. English teacher John Keating (Robin Williams) inspires his students through poetry.

ANSWERS

  1. Goodbye, Mr. Chips

  2. Mr. Holland's Opus

  3. Breaking Bad

  4. The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

  5. School of Rock

  6. Fast Times at Ridgemont High

  7. Inherit the Wind

  8. Dead Poets Society

Food on 02/12/2020

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Fictional teachers on film

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT