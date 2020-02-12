Arthur Chipping (Peter O'Toole) is a teacher of Latin at Brookfield School.
Glenn Holland (Richard Dreyfuss) is a high school music teacher.
Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is a high school chemistry teacher.
Miss Jean Brodie instructs girls about love, life, art history and classical studies.
Guitarist Dewey Finn (Jack Black) pretends to be a substitute teacher.
Mr. Hand (Ray Walston) is a history teacher with a student named Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn).
Teacher Bertram Cates (Dick York) stands trial for teaching Darwin's theories.
English teacher John Keating (Robin Williams) inspires his students through poetry.
ANSWERS
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Mr. Holland's Opus
Breaking Bad
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
School of Rock
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Inherit the Wind
Dead Poets Society
Food on 02/12/2020
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Fictional teachers on film