Head-on crash kills 2 pickup drivers in Lawrence County

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday in northeast Arkansas, troopers said.

The wreck happened northwest of Jonesboro in Lawrence County just before 5:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. A 1995 Chevrolet S-10 traveling north on U.S. 63 north of Hoxie crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming 2015 Ford F-150, the report states.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevrolet, 19-year-old Thomas Scott Fling of Williford, and the driver of the Ford, 71-year-old James Andrew Dickey of Columbus, died as a result of the crash. The wreck also injured a passenger in each vehicle.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the Chevrolet to cross the centerline. Conditions were clear at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 51 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.