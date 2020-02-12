UCA takes 10th; SAU comes in second

The University of Central Arkansas finished tied for 10th at the Orange County Collegiate in Coto de Caza, Calif. on Tuesday.

The Bears shot a 918. San Francisco and Cal State Fullerton shared the lead a 876. Grand Canyon was third at 895.

Individually, UCA's Josh Turnock finished tied for 29th with a 227.

SAU comes in second

Southern Arkansas University finished second at the Houston Classic in Humble, Texas, on Tuesday.

The Muleriders shot a 881, finishing eight strokes back of Central Oklahoma. Harding University was fifth at 916 and the University of Arkansas at Monticello was ninth at 930.

Individually, Brendan Little of Southern Arkansas finished tied for second with a 217, three strokes behind winner Leonard Ruggieri of Southwestern Christian Academy. SAU's Kade Johnson and teammate Roman Timmerman finished tied for fourth at 219.

Ryan Camras of Harding finished tied for 11th at 223. UAM's Andrew Pearson tied for 20th at 228.