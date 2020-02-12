UCA's Beaver wins Southland award

Kayla Beaver of the University of Central Arkansas was named Southland Conference pitcher of the week on Tuesday.
Beaver threw a no-hitter against Jackson State and followed that with a shutout against Louisiana Tech. She allowed 3 hits and struck out 10 in 12 innings of walk with no walks.
