SOFTBALL

UCA's Beaver wins Southland award

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:05 a.m.

Kayla Beaver of the University of Central Arkansas was named Southland Conference pitcher of the week on Tuesday.

Beaver threw a no-hitter against Jackson State and followed that with a shutout against Louisiana Tech. She allowed 3 hits and struck out 10 in 12 innings of walk with no walks.

