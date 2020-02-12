UNDER THE RADAR: Glen Rose’s Brayden Lyons

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Glen Rose’s Brayden Lyons.

Class: 2020

Position: Combo guard

Size: 6-4, 180 pounds

Interest: Wyoming, Missouri State-West Plains, Arkansas Tech, Henderson State, Coffeyville Community College, Connors State

Stats: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 31 percent from 3-point range.

Glen Rose coach Devin Jones:

“He’s 6-4 and extremely athletic and bouncy. Ton of God-gifted ability. He’s a volume shooter with the ability to get to the rim and score in bunches. Plays above the rim.”