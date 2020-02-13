RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: A.W. Lin's on Main in Little Rock and Hubcap Burger on Cantrell open at last

More than two years after we first reported the application for a building permit for a second, downtown location of Asian-fusion restaurant A.W. Lin's, 309 Main St., Little Rock, it opened on Monday. The menu differs somewhat from the original location, which opened in 2013 in the Promenade at Chenal, 17717 Chenal Parkway. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is (501) 539-0986. The Facebook page is facebook.com/AwLins.

Finally conquering a series of delays, Hubcap Burger Co. was set to open to the public Wednesday in the former Casey's Bar-B-Q/Arkansas Burger Co. building, 7410 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone number is (501) 353-0130.

Arkansas' first franchise of Dallas-based La Madeleine Country Fresh Cafe, 12210 W. Markham St., Little Rock, which opened in the spring of 2016, is no more. The sign on the door reads "This location is closed for business. Thank you for your patronage." And the phone number, (501) 221-7777, has been disconnected.

One of our eagle-eyed readers spotted a for-lease sign outside the former Mexico Chiquito, 13924 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, which we reported a few weeks ago is to be the second Little Rock location (and Arkansas' 12th) for Tacos 4 Life. "Nothing has changed" vis a vis that restaurant, explains a spokesman for the Conway-based chain. "Tacos 4 Life will still move into this space. Apparently there is going to be a strip mall added on to the Mexico Chiquito building, so the owner may have a sign up to begin leasing for those spaces." Keep an eye on subsequent details on the Facebook page, facebook.com/Tacos4LifeGrill.

Chano's Mexican Grill, 400 N. Bowman Road, Little Rock, which had been closed indefinitely for unspecified repairs, according to the notes on the door and windows, appears now to have closed altogether. Calls to the listed phone number, (501) 747-1262, last week returned only a rapid busy signal. Over the weekend, we got instead a recorded message that the number had changed and "the new number is unknown." (Both have been prime indicators in the past that the phone has been more or less permanently disconnected.)

Shotgun Dan’s Pizza has added two new pizzas: the Stampede (left), topped with beef, sausage, bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon, and the Red Rooster (right), topped with chicken, bacon, purple onion and red bell pepper. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Two new pizzas — the Red Rooster, topped with chicken, bacon, purple onion and red bell pepper, and the Stampede, topped with beef, sausage, bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni and Canadian bacon — have joined the specialty pie menu at Shotgun Dan's Pizza, 4203 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, (501) 835-0606; 10923 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 224-9519; and 4020 E. Broadway, North Little Rock, (501) 945-0606. The website is shotgundans.com.

Big Flat, Ark.'s Gravity BrewWorks is taking over the taps, 4-10 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Since it is also the taproom's Food Truck Friday, the PopPop YumYam Smoke & Grill food truck will set up outside from 5-9. The phone number is (501) 379-8663.

And On the Border, with locations in Sherwood, Little Rock and Conway, is offering, through March 8, tacos featuring plant-based Beyond Beef, "a plant-based ground meat from Beyond Meat, in enchiladas, nachos and Beyond Meat Tacos. Visit ontheborder.com/events/endless-tacos.

