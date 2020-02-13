ASU sweeps weekly honors

Arkansas State University's Camryn Newton-Smith and Jermie Walker were named the Sun Belt Conference's athletes of the week on Wednesday after career- and season-best performances last weekend at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, N.M.

Newton-Smith moved into the top five in the school's indoor track history after posting a personal-best 19 feet, 83/4 inch leap to finish third in the long jump. She also ran a career-best 8.59 seconds in the qualifying and preliminary rounds of the 60-meter hurdles. The time is good enough to rank fifth all-time in school history.

Walker ran the 200 meters in 21.15 seconds to place second overall and move him into first place in the conference in the event. He ran a season-best 47.85 seconds in the 400 meters to finish in sixth place.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 02/13/2020