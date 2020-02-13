Auburn survives another OT thriller

Auburn forward Anfernee McLemore (24) grabs a rebound over Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

AUBURN, Ala. -- Austin Wiley had 18 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and five blocked shots and No. 11 Auburn beat rival Alabama 95-91 Wednesday night in the Tigers' latest foray into overtime.

The Tigers (22-2, 9-2 SEC) picked up their fourth overtime win of the last five games. This time they scored the first eight points of overtime and held on for redemption from an earlier 19-point loss to the Crimson Tide (13-11, 5-6).

J'Von McCormick, who hit the game-winner and three big three-pointers in an overtime win over No. 25 LSU, made two free throws with 18 seconds left.

Along the way, Alabama rallied from big deficits in both halves with an SEC-record night of three-point shooting.

Led by Jaden Shackelford's 28 points, the Tide set league marks with 22 three-pointers and 59 attempts (37.3%). The attempts were the most by a major conference team all-time according to STATS LLC.

Isaac Okoro had 19 points and nine rebounds for Auburn before being helped off the court clutching his upper right leg late in regulation. Auburn also got 18 points from Samir Doughty. Anfernee McLemore scored the game's first eight points and finished with 13.

Shackelford made seven three-pointers and John Petty Jr. had six for 20 points.

Kira Lewis Jr. had 10 points and career-highs of 10 rebounds and 13 assists. He was coming off a 37-point night in an overtime win at Georgia.

Petty, who forced overtime on a three-pointer with 15 seconds left in regulation, and Shackelford both hit three-pointers to make it 93-91 with 24 seconds left.

Auburn had a final chance to avoid another overtime venture, but McCormick couldn't make a three-pointer over Herbert Jones at the buzzer.

In other Top 25 and SEC games Wednesday night, Devon Dotson scored 15 points and No. 3 Kansas (21-3, 10-1 Big 12) finished the game with a 9-0 run to beat No. 14 West Virginia (18-6, 6-5) 58-49. ... Moses Wright made a huge block at one end, then powered inside for a basket that helped Georgia Tech (12-13, 6-8 ACC) pull off a 64-58 upset of No. 5 Louisville (21-4, 12-2), snapping the Cardinals' 10-game winning streak. ... Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski and Denzel Mahoney all scored 18 points and No. 23 Creighton (19-6, 8-4 Big East) posted its second road win over a Top 10 team this month with an 87-82 decision over No. 10 Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2). ... Jermiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Villanova (18-6, 8-4 Big East) held on for a 72-71 victory over No. 18 Marquette (17-7, 7-5) to snap a three-game losing streak. ... Sean McDermott scored 14 points to lead No. 19 Butler (19-6, 7-5 Big East) to a 66-61 victory over Xavier (16-9, 5-7). ... Quentin Grimes scored nine of his 22 points in the final 3:28, helping No. 20 Houston (20-5, 10-2 American Athletic) hold off South Florida 62-58. ... AJ Lawson scored 20 points and South Carolina (15-9, 7-4 SEC) held Georgia (12-12, 2-9) to one field goal for the first 14 minutes to earn a runaway 75-59 victory over the struggling Bulldogs. ... Andrew Nembhard scored 24 points and Florida (15-9, 7-4 SEC) used a big run early in the second half to take control of the game and cruise to a 78-61 victory over host Texas A&M.

SOUTHLAND MEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 73,

NEW ORLEANS 68

Rylan Bergersen scored 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 three-point shooting from the three-point line, to lead the University of Central Arkansas (9-16, 8-6 Southland Conference) to its fourth victory in its past five games with a victory Wednesday over New Orleans at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Bears trailed 39-31 at halftime, and the lead grew to 47-36 after Jahmel Myers hit a layup nearly two minutes into the second half, but UCA slowly chipped away and took a 53-52 lead after a jumper by DeAndre Jones with 9:44 remaining.

The Privateers regained the lead on a three-pointer by Bryson Robinson and two free throws from Troy Green for a 63-60 lead, but the Bears used a 10-0 run to take a 70-63 advantage with 1:32 left after Jones hit a three-pointer. New Orleans got as close as 71-68 with 35 seconds left after Green hit 1 of 2 free throws, but Aaron Weidenaar hit two free throws with 7 seconds left to put the game away.

Jones scored 20 points for UCA on 7-of-13 shooting, while Koval finished with 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Green led New Orleans (7-17, 3-11) with 19 points.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

NEW ORLEANS 85,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 73

Briana Trigg scored a team-high 19 points to lead the University of Central Arkansas in a loss to New Orleans at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

Both teams shot well from the floor. The Sugar Bears shot 51.8% (29 of 56), but the Privateers shot 60.4% (29 of 48), including 7-of-12 shooting from the three-point line. UCA (11-12, 7-7 Southland Conference) had 22 assists on its 29 made shots, but had 15 turnovers that accounted for 14 New Orleans points.

The Privateers (13-10, 9-5) outrebounded the Sugar Bears 26-23, including a 21-15 edge on the defensive glass, and got 46 points off the bench.

Hannah Langhi scored 16 points and Ayanna Trigg added 14 for UCA. Mia Deck had 19 points to lead New Orelans, while Asia Woods and Rehema Franklin scored 18 each.

