Benefits With Friends: Bites, sips boost hospital

Dr. Gresham Richter greets 8-year-old Mikhail in advance of a procedure at Arkansas Children's Hospital. a la Carte, hosted March 6 by the Northwest Arkansas Circle of Friends, will benefit Arkansas Children's Northwest. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Kat Stromquist)

The second annual a la Carte, hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Circle of Friends, will be a "casual evening of bites and sips from various local restaurants" to benefit Arkansas Children's Northwest, according to Marianne Gintonio, event co-chairwoman.

The March 6 fundraiser at the Barn at the Springs will include games, a DJ and dancing, a silent auction and a "diamond pull." Guests may purchase chances for $30 to win a pair of 1 carat diamond earrings from The Diamond Center.

a la Carte Who: Arkansas Children’s Northwest Circle of Friends What: Tastes from area restaurants, silent auction, signature drink, music When: 5:30-9 p.m. March 6 Where: The Barn at the Springs in Springdale Tickets: $50 Attire: Business casual Information: (479) 725-0405 or give.archildrens.org.nwaalacarte

Restaurants, chefs and caterers offering tastes for the evening include Bariola's Pizza, Wright's Barbecue, US Pizza Springdale, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Mamie's Bakery, Chef Cameron Brooks from Arkansas Children's Northwest, Andy's Frozen Custard, Farrell's Lounge, Bar & Grill and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Circle of Friends consists of 12 chapters and hundreds of members statewide with a mission to support Arkansas Children's. These members donate their time, talent and energy to make children's lives better today and healthier tomorrow.

Over the past 35 years, Circle of Friends volunteers have raised more than $15 million for children and families served by Arkansas Children's.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

