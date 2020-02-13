Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Camden police officer accused of choking Arkansas student fired

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:38 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A Camden police officer accused of using a chokehold on a high school student Monday has been fired, according to a statement Thursday from the department.

The officer, Jake Perry, was placed on leave Monday during an investigation of the incident.

According to a news release, the department dismissed Perry after an investigation of the incident was submitted to Chief Boyd Woody, who determined Perry had violated department procedure.

A video of the incident showed Perry appearing to choke a student, lifting him off of the ground, while attempting to detain the student.

Perry was a school resource officer assigned to Camden Fairview High School at the time of the incident, according to the release. Woody previously said Perry has been with the police department for two or three years.

The department also previously said a criminal investigation division captain was assigned to the investigation, but the department has not clarified if that was part of the internal investigation or a criminal investigation.

A Camden police employee said the chief was not unavailable for comment Thursday afternoon and would not return to the office until Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT