In this undated photo provided by the Texas Dept. Of Public Safety is Charles Brownlow. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, overturned the death sentence of Charles Brownlow who was convicted of capital murder after having been accused of shooting five people, including his mother and aunt. (Texas Dept. Of Public Safety via AP)

Chinese Mar-a-Lago visitor acquitted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Florida jury acquitted a Chinese woman Wednesday of trespassing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort after she testified she didn't understand a security guard who told her to leave.

However, jurors did find Jing Lu, 56, guilty of resisting a police officer during her Dec. 18 arrest. The incident marked the second time in 2019 that a Chinese citizen was charged with illicitly entering Trump's Florida resort.

Prosecutors told jurors that Jing purposely intruded in a "calculated" and "planned" manner. She has been in custody since her arrest because her visa to remain in the United States has expired.

Prosecutors said she ignored a warning to leave the grounds and returned through a side entrance and continued taking pictures. Mar-a-Lago is now Trump's official residence but he was not in Florida when Jing was arrested.

Jing, testifying through a Mandarin interpreter, said she paid $200 for a Chinese guide to drop her off at various south Florida locations. She said her language barrier prevented her from understanding a security officer's orders to leave the property.

Palm Beach County Judge Mark Eissey set Lu's sentencing for Friday. She faces up to one year in jail on the misdemeanor charge.

Texas convict's death sentence reversed

This Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, file booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, in Fla., shows Jing Lu. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

HOUSTON -- Texas' highest criminal court on Wednesday overturned the death sentence of a man who was convicted in the shootings of five people, including his mother and aunt.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals did not reverse Charles Brownlow's conviction in the 2013 slaying of Luis Gerardo Leal-Carrillo, a convenience store clerk. But in its opinion, the court says the trial jury in Texas' Kaufman County wasn't properly told how to determine whether Brownlow had an intellectual disability.

Brownlow was arrested in October 2013 after a series of killings in Terrell, about 25 miles east of Dallas. He was accused of killing his mother, setting her body on fire and then shooting other people in the area. He was later convicted in the death of a Leal-Carrillo.

Experts during Brownlow's sentencing testified that he had tested as intellectually disabled when he was 5 years old and that he had been diagnosed with several psychological disorders.

The appeals court said the judge and prosecutors applied the state standard correctly at the time of his May 2016 sentencing, but the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 2017 opinion that rejected that standard, requiring a new hearing.

Gunman slain, officers hurt in shootout

BALTIMORE -- A shooting at a Baltimore apartment complex Wednesday ended with the death of a former state corrections official who had been under investigation and the wounding of two officers, authorities said.

The officers, one a Baltimore county detective and the other a detective in Baltimore, were both assigned to a fugitive task force and were trying to serve a Pennsylvania warrant for attempted murder, said U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the gunman was fatally shot, but he did not say by whom.

Neighbors at the scene of the shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood said that a gunman was "shooting back" at officers.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other in the stomach, Lutz said. One of the officers had surgery, and both were awake but "still in very serious condition," said Dr. Thomas Scalea, chief physician of the University of Maryland's trauma center.

2 senators push law to support women

WASHINGTON -- Two senators -- one Republican and one Democrat -- are leading a legislative effort to have a global women's initiative spearheaded by President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka written into law.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R.-S.C., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., are behind the effort, the senior White House adviser announced at a State Department anniversary event for Ivanka Trump's Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

The proposed legislation the senators are introducing would make the economic empowerment of women a priority of U.S. foreign policy and ensure that the women's initiative continues beyond the Trump administration. It also would establish an Office of Women's Empowerment at the State Department.

A Section on 02/13/2020