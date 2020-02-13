Def Leppard, ZZ Top tour coming to North Little Rock

Def Leppard, with “very special guests” ZZ Top, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena as part of an extension of the 20/20 Vision tour.

Tickets — $39.50-$399.50 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 21. There is a limit of eight tickets per household. Visit ticketmaster.com or LiveNation.com.

The new leg of the tour kicks off Sept. 21 in Albany, N.Y., and as of now, wraps up Oct. 18 in Spokane, Wash.

Def Leppard — Joe Elliott (vocals),Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass),Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

ZZ Top — Bill F. Gibbons (guitar), Dusty Hill (bass) and Frank Beard (drums) — is celebrating its 50th anniversary.