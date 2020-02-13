Fayetteville's Nightbird Books to close

A bookstore on Fayetteville's Dickson Street will close its doors permanently later this month.

Nightbird Books announced online Wednesday that Feb. 29 will be its last day of business.

"I've loved every minute of owning a bookstore in this community and I hope we have contributed something to you as well," store owner Lisa Sharp wrote in a note to customers.

The bookstore opened in 2006.

Most items in the store will be marked down to 30% off through Feb. 22, according to Sharp's note.

Everything in the store will be 40% on Feb. 24 through 29.