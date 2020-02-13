Highly recruited O-lineman no stranger to Davis

Highly recruited junior offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff is no stranger to Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis.

He earned an offer from Davis and Missouri after attending a Tigers camp last summer. Wednesday, he received an offer from Arkansas.

Wykoff, 6-6, 290 pounds, of Magnolia, Texas, has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, TCU, Stanford, Southern Cal, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma State and others. The previous Arkansas staff also offered him.

He’s been an admirer of Davis since his days in Columbia, Mo.

“Coach Davis was a very straight-forward coach, and that’s what I really liked about him,” Wykoff said. “We talked quite a bit over the phone.”

When Davis re-offered Wykoff, he made sure to talk up the Razorbacks.

“It was a short talk, but it focused around how great of a place Arkansas is, how they are building something there,” Wykoff said.

Davis, who has a 305-pound power clean, is looking to take visits in the spring.

Arkansas sophomore receiver Mike Woods signed with Arkansas out of Magnolia. Coach Sam Pittman’s background as an offensive line coach helps Arkansas.

“I think really highly of him and that he is a great coach. Him and coach Davis will really be able to develop players,” Wykoff said.