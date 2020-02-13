• Shawn Kimmitz, a sheriff's office major in Stafford County, Va., said no charges were filed but deputies cautioned a black man about wearing a mask in public after they confronted him in a shopping mall wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, something he called a social experiment.

• Chauncy Lump, 26, a Florida security guard accused of threatening President Donald Trump, was released from jail and no longer faces any charges after prosecutors called an online video he made denouncing the killing of an Iranian general "a rant by an idiot."

• Elmer Burks, the police chief of Selmer, Tenn., is facing a theft charge after a cellphone that was being held as evidence in a case was found by investigators in his son's bedroom closet, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

• Marc Victoriano, 46, of Covington, La., a businessman responsible for monitoring asbestos in schools in Terrebonne Parish, faces fraud charges, accused of submitting false air monitoring and lab testing reports, U.S. prosecutors said.

• Peter Gade, a journalism professor at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, apologized in an email after he was criticized for railing against the popular "OK boomer" meme during a lecture and compared the term to using a racial slur, prompting some students to walk out.

• Shelly Hueckel of Nashville, Mich., a white woman convicted of using racial slurs as she attacked a black car salesman, was sentenced to two years of probation despite an emotional appeal from the victim asking that Hueckel spend time behind bars.

• Richard H. Allan III, 74, was arrested after he admitted prying up a sidewalk historic marker memorializing the site of slave auctions in Charlottesville, Va., and tossing it into a river, calling the marker an insult to enslaved black people and their descendants.

• Jeremy Graves, 29, sought by authorities on a battery warrant, pulled over his vehicle as he was being chased by deputies in Chaves County, N.M., when he got a call from his mother and then a call from the sheriff, who is also a relative, urging him to surrender.

• Steffen Schwarz, a 32-year-old German farmer who planted a field of corn in such a way so the gaps between rows spelled out the words "Do you want to marry me?," got a "yes" response and a bigger audience than he had anticipated when the design showed up in a photo on Google Maps.

