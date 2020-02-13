LPGA Tour Statistics
Through Sunday
Scoring 1, Nasa Hataoka, 67.875. 2 (tie), Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim, 68.875. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.125.
Driving Distance 1, Maia Schechter, 290.500. 2, Alana Uriell, 287.167. 3, Anne van Dam, 282.875. 4, Maria Fassi, 280.750. 5, Katherine Perry, 279.000.
Greens in Regulation 1 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Elizabeth Szokol, 86.10%. 3, Maia Schechter, 83.30%. 4, Austin Ernst, 82.40%. 5 (tie), Chella Choi and Brooke M. Henderson, 81.90%.
Putts per GIR 1, Su Oh, 1.620. 2, Minjee Lee, 1.667. 3, Xiyu Lin, 1.703. 4, Madelene Sagstrom, 1.707. 5, Brittany Lincicome, 1.708.
