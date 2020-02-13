Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

LPGA Tour Statistics

Today at 2:12 a.m.

LPGA Tour Statistics

Through Sunday

Scoring 1, Nasa Hataoka, 67.875. 2 (tie), Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim, 68.875. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.125.

Driving Distance 1, Maia Schechter, 290.500. 2, Alana Uriell, 287.167. 3, Anne van Dam, 282.875. 4, Maria Fassi, 280.750. 5, Katherine Perry, 279.000.

Greens in Regulation 1 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Elizabeth Szokol, 86.10%. 3, Maia Schechter, 83.30%. 4, Austin Ernst, 82.40%. 5 (tie), Chella Choi and Brooke M. Henderson, 81.90%.

Putts per GIR 1, Su Oh, 1.620. 2, Minjee Lee, 1.667. 3, Xiyu Lin, 1.703. 4, Madelene Sagstrom, 1.707. 5, Brittany Lincicome, 1.708.

Sports on 02/13/2020

Print Headline: LPGA Tour Statistics

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT