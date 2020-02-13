Arizona Dirt Tour
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. -- Tuesday night's feature race top finishers from the fourth annual Arizona Dirt Track Tour IMCA modified event at Central Arizona Speedway:
Casey Arneson, Fargo, N.D. ($2,000)
Alex Stanford, Chowchilla, Calif.
Jeff Taylor, Cave City
Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.
Chaz Baca, Mesa, Ariz.
Jake O'Neill, Tucson, Ariz.
Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.
Drew Armstrong, Alexander
Bricen James, Albany, Ore.
Zachary Madrid, Tuscon, Ariz.
Others
13.Clay Norris, Searcy
20.Heath Grizzle, Drasco
Heat winners -- Thornton, James, Arneson, Armstrong. B-Main winner -- Taylor. Nonqualifying Arkansan -- Mark Norris, Searcy.
Sports on 02/13/2020
Print Headline: Motor sports results
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.