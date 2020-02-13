Sections
Arizona Dirt Tour

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. -- Tuesday night's feature race top finishers from the fourth annual Arizona Dirt Track Tour IMCA modified event at Central Arizona Speedway:

  1. Casey Arneson, Fargo, N.D. ($2,000)

  2. Alex Stanford, Chowchilla, Calif.

  3. Jeff Taylor, Cave City

  4. Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

  5. Chaz Baca, Mesa, Ariz.

  6. Jake O'Neill, Tucson, Ariz.

  7. Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.

  8. Drew Armstrong, Alexander

  9. Bricen James, Albany, Ore.

  10. Zachary Madrid, Tuscon, Ariz.

Others

13.Clay Norris, Searcy

20.Heath Grizzle, Drasco

Heat winners -- Thornton, James, Arneson, Armstrong. B-Main winner -- Taylor. Nonqualifying Arkansan -- Mark Norris, Searcy.

Print Headline: Motor sports results

