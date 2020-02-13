• Primped and poised, Siba the standard poodle owned the ring. Even with the crowd at New York's Madison Square Garden chanting for a popular golden retriever, the statuesque Siba strutted off with best in show Tuesday night at the Westminster Kennel Club. Adorned with black puffs and pompoms, the 3-year-old Siba was the absolute picture of what many see as the epitome of a show dog. Not everyone shared that view. As judge Bob Slay studied Siba in the best-of-seven final ring, a fan shouted out: "No way, Slay, no way!" Slay stuck by what he saw. "She's beautiful and has that something," handler Chrystal Murray-Clas said. Bourbon the whippet finished second. Daniel the golden retriever was clearly the crowd favorite -- a golden has never won at Westminster -- and fans chanted his name as Slay deliberated. Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, and Vinny the wire fox terrier also made the final grouping. Poodles come in three sizes and this was the 10th time one of them has become America's top dog, the first since 2002. A standard last won in 1991. Siba put on an entertaining performance in the nonsporting group judging Monday night, doing the downward dog yoga pose before circling the ring. Murray-Clas, Siba's handler, told The New York Times that Siba, despite her prim appearance was just a family dog who "knows when to tone it down and sleep on the couch." A day later, she was again at her best and didn't get much rest Wednesday. Siba, who is being retired from the show circuit, woke up early to hit the morning TV shows, eat lunch at famed Manhattan restaurant Sardi's, pose on the observation deck of the Empire State Building and perhaps walk onto the stage at the Broadway musical Beetlejuice.

• Texas prosecutors have dropped a driving-while-intoxicated charge against the actor featured on commercials for the travel booking site Trivago who wears a perpetual five o'clock shadow. The case against Timothy Williams, 53, was dismissed Monday after Williams completed the alcohol education courses and community service required for pretrial diversion of first-time DWI offender, a spokesman for the Harris County district attorney's office said. Williams, who lives in Germany, "took his Harris County case seriously by diligently completing programs in his home country that were comparable to our mandatory classes, and even did more than he had to in order to make sure he was complying," Nathan Beedle, the district attorney's misdemeanor division chief, told the Houston Chronicle. Police arrested Williams after finding him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in a traffic lane in April.

In this April 17, 2019, photo, Timothy Williams, walking behind his attorney Philip Scardino, leaves Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 9 in Houston. Texas prosecutors have dropped a driving while intoxicated charge filed against the rumpled, scruffy-faced actor featured on commercials for the travel booking site Trivago. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

