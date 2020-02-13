NASCAR Xfinity Schedule

NASCAR XfinitySchedule
Saturday NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Feb. 22 Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas
Feb. 29 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
March 7 NASCAR Xfinity Series 200, Avondale, Ariz.
March 14 Atlanta 250, Hampton, Ga.
March 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At Homestead, Fla.
March 28 My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth
April 4 Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn.
April 25 MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala.
