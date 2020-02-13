Sections
NASCAR Xfinity Schedule

Today at 2:12 a.m.

Saturday NASCAR Racing Experience 300, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Feb. 22 Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas

Feb. 29 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

March 7 NASCAR Xfinity Series 200, Avondale, Ariz.

March 14 Atlanta 250, Hampton, Ga.

March 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race At Homestead, Fla.

March 28 My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth

April 4 Alsco 300, Bristol, Tenn.

April 25 MoneyLion 300, Talladega, Ala.

Sports on 02/13/2020

