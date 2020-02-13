FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett leaves an office building in New York. Suspended Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett met Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his possible reinstatement, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

FOOTBALL

Browns' Garrett reinstated

Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Cleveland Browns' star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph last season. The league lifted its ban Wednesday on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph's helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland's final six games and his loss was a major blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him, finished 6-10, fired Coach Freddie Kitchens and saw General Manager John Dorsey resign. On Monday, Garrett met with Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials in the final step before he was cleared to return. He can participate in all of the Browns' offseason activities and that's a big relief as the team is undergoing another new start under Coach Kevin Stefanski. Garrett is cleared to return to all activities with the Browns. Garrett was fined $45,623 and lost $1.14 million in game checks. His reputation also took a shot and he'll have to watch his behavior going forward as another violent incident could result in even harsher discipline by the league.

Ohio State dimisses two

Two Ohio State players were kicked off the team Wednesday after being charged with rape and kidnapping. Defensive backs Amir I. Riep and Jah L. Wint, both 21, were booked into jail earlier in the dafter they were charged with sexually assaulting a woman on Feb. 4 at the players' shared apartment.ed. The men are scheduled to be arraigned today. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys. The woman told police that she was having consensual sex with Riep before Wint came into the room and both forced her to have sex. Riep is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback entering his senior season for Ohio State, while Wint is a 6-foot, 198-pound redshirt senior safety.

Michigan State hires Tucker

Michigan State hired Mel Tucker as its football coach Wednesday, rallying to land a veteran leader with ties to the school who decided to leave Colorado after a single season. The Spartans lured Tucker away from Colorado with a six-year contract worth about $30 million after appearing to be interested in coaches including Luke Fickell, Robert Saleh and Pat Shurmur. Tucker replaces Mark Dantonio, who retired two weeks ago after 13 mostly successful seasons. Michigan State's board formally approved Tucker's contract. Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him an opportunity to run the Pac-12 program after he was Georgia's defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes, and they were 5-7 last season to match the program's record from each of the previous two years.

BASEBALL

Hamels injures shoulder

Atlanta Braves left-hander Cole Hamels won't be ready for the start of the season after hurting his pitching shoulder during an offseason workout. General Manager Alex Anthopoulos said Hamels will be shut down for at least three weeks. Anthopoulos said Wednesday that Hamels, 36, hurt his shoulder while throwing a weighted ball in an attempt to build strength for spring training. Hamels signed an $18 million, one-year deal with Atlanta on Dec. 4. Hamels will not be present when pitchers and catchers reported to the team's new spring facility for today's first workout. Anthopoulos said Hamels will be evaluated in three weeks. Hamels would miss the start of the season even if he is cleared to begin a throwing program in three weeks.

Baez wins arbitration case

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez became the first player to win in salary arbitration this year and will earn $4 million rather than the team's offer of $3.5 million. A right-hander who turns 32 next month, Baez was 7-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season, striking out 69 in 692/3 innings while walking 23. He had a $2.1 million salary last year and is eligible for free agency after this season.

Flores gets $6.25M from Giants

Versatile infielder Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants finalized a $6.25 million, two-year contract Wednesday as spring training began, giving the club a proven hitter against left-handed pitching. Flores will earn $3 million each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $3.5 million club option for 2022 with a $250,000 buyout. Flores, 28, batted .317 with 9 home runs, 18 doubles and 37 RBI in 89 games for the National League West rival Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

Blue Jays catcher arrested

Toronto Blue Jays catcher catcher Reese McGuire is facing an indecent exposure charge in Florida. Deputies were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in Dunedin on Friday afternoon following reports that a man sitting inside an SUV was exposing himself, according to a Pinellas County sheriff's office news release. Deputies said they spoke with McGuire, 24, who was cooperative and did not deny the allegations. The release didn't say what exactly McGuire was doing.

HOCKEY

Blues' defenseman alert

Jay Bouwmeester remains in Southern California, but the veteran St. Louis Blues defenseman was alert and talking with teammates one day after collapsing on the bench during a game. Bouwmeester, 36, suffered a cardiac episode during the first period of Tuesday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks. General Manager Doug Armstrong said during a news conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday that Bouwmeester was unresponsive after collapsing on the bench. A defibrillator was used and he regained consciousness immediately before being taken to an Anaheim hospital.

Weber out 4-6 weeks

Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber will be out four to six weeks with a sprained left ankle. The defenseman was injured during a game in New Jersey on Feb. 4. Weber underwent an evaluation by orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wis. The Canadiens said the latest evaluation took place after the swelling in his ankle had decreased. An All-Star this season, Weber has 13 goals and 21 assists in 55 games.

Minnesota defenseman fined

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for slashing Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the punishment, which is the maximum allowable amount under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The incident occurred in the first period of the Golden Knights-Wild game on Tuesday night, when Dumba hit Reaves with his stick in the midsection. Reaves was doubled over in pain for a bit before leaving the ice. Dumba had taken a big hit from Reaves along the boards just before the slash. Neither of those plays drew a penalty.

