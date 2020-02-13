ON THE GO: Conway Symphony sets 'American Portrait' concert; country chart-topper Gary Allan performs at Robinson

'CONCERT OF UNITY'

Violinist Min Yen Chien solos in the "Porgy" Rhapsody for violin and orchestra by Albert Markov with the Conway Symphony Orchestra and conductor Israel Getzov in a program titled "American Portrait: A Concert of Unity," 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The program also includes George Gershwin's An American in Paris and Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man and A Lincoln Portrait, the latter with Rob Holden as narrator. Jane Dahlenburg, associate professor of music history at UCA, will give a 6:45-7:15 p.m. pre-concert lecture titled "Building from Scratch: 20th Century Concert Music in the United States." Attendees can donate nonperishable food items through Orchestras Feeding America. Sponsor is by Security Bank. Tickets are $20-$40, free for UCA students and K-12 students enrolled in a music program. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit ConwaySymphony.org.

COUNTRY CHART-TOPPER

Country singer Gary Allan brings his roster of chart-topping hits to Robinson Center Performance Hall, Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock, at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets are $46-$66. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

CREEPY-CRAWLY CRITTERS

Spend Valentine's Day weekend with fuzzy, furry, creepy-crawly friends at Love Your Zoo Weekend, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday at the Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive. The three days of activities feature keeper chats, a penguin open house and a Farm Parade. Zoo admission is $12.95, $10.95 for those 60 and older and active-duty military, $9.95 for children 3-12. Parking is $3. Call (501) 661-7200 or visit littlerockzoo.com.

COUPLE'S CONUNDRUM

A couple struggles to deal with a move and their well-meaning parents in Things My Mother Taught Me by Katherine DiSavino, through March 14 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday (Wednesday, 12:30 matinees only through Feb. 25.) Doors and the buffet open 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets are $35-$37, $25 for children 15 and younger or for show-only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

CONTEMPORARY ISSUES

Playwright Lynn Nottage examines the economy, immigration, race relations and politics in her Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat, onstage 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22 and Feb. 27-29, 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. at Chester Street, Little Rock. Tickets are $16, $12 for students, senior citizens and military. Visit tinyurl.com/trbx7x4. For more information, call (501) 374-3761.

CENTURY-END CULTURE

The Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, marks Black History Month with Parkview High School drama, choir and orchestra students re-enacting the stories of Queen Latifah, Naomi Campbell, Arsenio Hall, Oprah Winfrey and others, 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is inspired by the center's current temporary exhibit, "Like It's 1999: American Pop Culture in the 1990s." Admission is free; reservations are required. Visit tinyurl.com/vt5n9nm.

COLLEGE MUSICAL

Lyon College music students will perform Songs For a New World, a staged musical production (music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown), 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday in the Sloan Auditorium, Brown Chapel Fine Arts Building, at Lyon, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. Tickets are $10, free for Lyon students, faculty and staff with ID. Visit eventbrite.com; call (870) 307-7259 or email michael.oriatti@lyon.edu.

