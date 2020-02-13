'Person of interest' questioned in threat against eStem High School in Little Rock

A threat was made to eStem High School on Thursday morning via social media and a "person of interest" has been detained, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Thursday's threat was only directed to eStem, according to a release from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. EStem is located on the university's campus.

Little Rock Police Department officer Eric Barnes, an agency spokesman, said the threat appears to have been made by a former student who now attends Mills University Studies High School. The Pulaski County sheriff's office took the student into custody and Little Rock police have detained him and are questioning him, Barnes said.