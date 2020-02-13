Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Country Dream in the fourth

BEST BET Bubbas Dixie in the ninth

LONG SHOT Box of Chocolates in the seventh

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 5-9 (55.6%)

MEET 27-90 (30%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice



***plenty to like

**things to like



*educated guess

1 Purse $50,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

CHANNEL CROSSING** showed noticeable improvement in his last two races at Del Mar. He appears to be the controlling speed, and he has winning connections. MUTINEER raced competitively at a similar condition in Southern California, and he is back at a preferred distance following a sprint tune-up. SONNY SMACK made a gradual gain to fourth in a race he likely needed. He drew the inside post and has proven wet-track ability.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Channel Crossing Garcia Hollendorfer 5-2

4 Mutineer Cohen O'Neill 9-5

1 Sonny Smack WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 3-1

2 Gangly Santana Moquett 5-1

5 Alex's Strike Lara Matthews 6-1

3 Hard to Park Harr Cline 15-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

CINNAFRIJOLE*** encountered traffic trouble in an encouraging fifth-place debut. She is taking a significant drop in class, and she doesn't appear to have much to beat. MILLIE'S AN ANGEL is an unraced filly showing a series of decent works for a trainer that does win with this kind. DENA'S BOLD MOVE rallied from far back in a fourth-place finish. She has competitive Beyer figures and will be wearing blinkers for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Cinnafrijole Quinonez Witt 3-1

9 Millie's an Angel Harr Cates 5-1

4 Dena's Bold Move Felix Ashauer 6-1

10 River Goddess WDe La Cruz Martin 9-2

3 Scioto's Shoes FDe La Cruz Hornsby 8-1

8 Wild Dez Canchari Martin 6-1

7 Shadyngray Wales Hale 12-1

5 Hamazing Marnie Birzer Vance 12-1

1 Cloudywithachance Loveberry Martin 10-1

6 Bonita's Gold Bailey Jackson 15-1

3 Purse $36,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

POPULAR KID** raced competitively at a much higher level last season in Southern California. He returns fresh and showed good recent workouts for winning connections. FRONT DOOR was one-paced in a third-place finish on opening day. He drew a favorable post and switches to the leading rider. TAPITOR has crossed the wire first in two of his last four races. He owns competitive Beyer figures and represents the red-hot stable of trainer Robertino Diodoro.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Popular Kid Garcia Hollendorfer 5-2

1 Front Door Cohen Broberg 7-2

4 Tapitor Mojica Diodoro 3-1

8 Good Good Vazquez Villafranco 6-1

2 Here's Carlos Elliott Vance 6-1

6 Adulator Court Morse 8-1

3 Hold On Angel Lara Haran 12-1

5 Dynamite Dan Baze Prather 20-1

4 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

COUNTRY DREAM**** has finished second in consecutive sprint races. She possesses early speed and looks difficult to beat at this lower level. LANEYS LOVE crossed the wire one position behind the top selection Jan. 24, and the 4-year-old filly owns nine in-the-money finishes. SAILWAY AND HIDE was compromised by traffic trouble on the backstretch in her 2020 debut, and the lightly raced filly may be a threat with a clean trip.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Country Dream Roman Jacquot 2-1

4 Laneys Love Thompson Dixon 7-2

7 Sailaway and Hide Birzer Roberts 5-1

6 Daddy's Angel Vazquez Prather 10-1

10 Line of Faith Court Fires 6-1

8 Arkansas Invasion Bedford Hornsby 15-1

5 Dramatic Entrance Loveberry Martin 12-1

1 Cyberburg WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

2 Dixie Loving Borel Altamirano 12-1

9 Rich Princess Lara Gonzalez 20-1

5 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $25,000

CANDY STORE** finished second while 15 lengths clear of the third-place finisher in a fast conditioned-claiming race at Churchill, and a similar effort will make him very tough to beat. COLONEL TALBOT has been beaten 1 length as a post-time favorite in consecutive races at Woodbine. He was claimed by a sharp stable and showed his readiness with a snappy breeze here Feb. 4. STARRING JOHN WAIN competed against stronger starter allowance rivals in his last two races, and he should benefit from a race over the track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Candy Store Mojica Diodoro 5-2

8 Colonel Talbot Cohen McKnight 5-1

9 Starring John Wain Garcia Hollendorfer 9-2

5 Mica Bay Santana Asmussen 7-2

3 Napoleon's Empire Talamo Amoss 12-1

4 Peppered Rocco Ortiz 6-1

2 Honoring Major Court Fires 10-1

1 New Colossus Quinonez Jones 20-1

7 Cowboys Dream Eramia Broberg 15-1

6 Purse $28,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MIRACLE MARCH*** followed a decisive win at Del Mar with a clear victory at this same class level opening day at Oaklawn. He has had two solid subsequent works and is a threat to three-peat. MUCHO MACHO DAN defeated $8,000 claimers in wire-to-wire fashion in his 2020 debut, and he may be sharp enough to move up and repeat. WILD ABOUT YOU was forwardly placed when finishing third behind the top selection. The 13-race winner is versatile and a must-use in multi-horse wagers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Miracle March Vazquez Sadler 8-5

2 Mucho Macho Dan Mojica Diodoro 6-1

3 Wild About You Lara Matthews 5-1

1 Hyndford Canchari Garcia 4-1

1a Opportunistic Felix Garcia 4-1

4 Fayette Warrior Santana Villafranco 12-1

6 Laddie Boy Elliott Hartman 9-2

8 Storminside Baze Mason 15-1

9 Park Ridge Benny Talamo Vance 15-1

7 Lookie Loo Loveberry Martin 30-1

7 Purse $41,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $40,000

BOX OF CHOCOLATES** has finished in-the-money in his last two races in Kentucky, while competing against similar opposition. He is a full brother to Leofric, who is a Grade I winner who excelled on wet tracks. RAILMAN is dropping in class following a pair of decent races at Del Mar, and he recorded a bullet workout over this track just five days ago. ONE FOR RICHIE weakened inside the final furlong after contesting the pace in a 1-turn mile at Churchill. He is back at his best distance and taking a slight class drop.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Box of Chocolates Talamo Hiles 8-1

10 Railman Garcia Eurton 9-2

3 One for Richie Mojica Diodoro 3-1

2 Aqwaam Cohen Diodoro 7-2

1 Wicked Indeed Santana Asmussen 6-1

6 Nola Win Vazquez Villafranco 10-1

4 Deflater Harr Cline 20-1

8 Bullion Rocco Jones 6-1

9 Majors Vindication Court Fires 15-1

7 Speaker Van Eramia Von Hemel 15-1

8 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

OOCHIE** has not raced since June, but she overcame trouble to win her career debut last winter at Oaklawn. She shows improved works and is reunited with winning veteran rider Richard Eramia. SAVEDBYANANGEL was a 7-length maiden winner over a wet track last April at Oaklawn, and she switches to Ricardo Santana Jr. following a useful third-place finish. BETTYANN finished second in a key race just two races back at Laurel, and a poor start compromised her best when making her 2020 debut.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Oochie Eramia Robideaux 6-1

4 Savedbyanangel Santana Prather 9-2

8 Bettyann Birzer Smith 15-1

7 Jeri Bella Cohen Broberg 5-1

1 Flatoutandfoxy Borel Borel 4-1

5 Tiddly Quinonez Witt 7-2

6 Joy in the Journey Roman Altamirano 15-1

9 Florida Bird WDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

3 All About Clara Harr Dixon 10-1

2 Flora Grove Loveberry Witt 12-1

10 Willow Moon Felix Mason 8-1

9 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

BUBBAS DIXIE*** was consistently competitive while racing at a higher class level last season at Oaklawn. He runs well on a wet track, and his recent breezes are strong. PLUMBAGO rallied to second behind a favored front-running winner Jan 24, and he is dropping in price for a high percentage stable. ROARING RULE is dropping to the lowest price of his career for leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. He is wearing blinkers for the first time and picks up the leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Bubbas Dixie Borel Borel 6-1

7 Plumbago Cannon Broberg 3-1

10 Roaring Rule Cohen Diodoro 4-1

4 Chief of Staff Vazquez Villafranco 7-2

3 Flat Out Mine Lara Ortiz 8-1

1a October Sky Wales Martin 8-1

1 Suspect a Storm Loveberry Martin 8-1

5 Hamazingly Rich Bedford Gonzalez 15-1

6 R H Smoakem Mojica Prather 10-1

9 Speedy Dansmere Birzer Smith 12-1

2 Get the Bling Roman Durham 20-1

Exotic possibilities

The first race starts a 50-cent Pick-4 wager and the first appears to have three major contenders. The second race has a solid favorite in Cinnafrijole, but a couple others need to be included. The third race has plenty of contention and spreading out is recommended. The fourth has a single in Country Dream. Box of Chocolates should be a good price in the seventh race, and I'll put him on top of four horses in the place and show spot in a trifecta.

