Rogers man accused of severely beating another man

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers man was in jail Wednesday in connection with a beating that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Marc Vincent Sapping-ton, 64, was in the Benton County Jail with a $200,000 bond set. He was arrested in connection with battery, robbery, criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Feb. 3 to a disturbance involving Stephen Webb, who was beaten and possibly hit by a car at 10177 Bonnabel Road in Rogers, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Webb couldn’t tell the deputy what happened to him, according to the affidavit. Webb was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers.

Webb had a skull fracture with a brain bleed, his eyelids were black and blue and his face was extremely swollen. He was placed on a ventilator and it’s unknown whether Webb will live, according to the affidavit.

A deputy reported Sappington’s eyes were bloodshot, he smelled of alcohol and his hands were cut and bloody, according to the affidavit.

Sappington told deputies he and Webb argued in the car during a trip to the liquor store. He said Webb punched him in the face after he parked the car in Webb’s driveway and Sapping-ton punched Webb about 15 times, according to the affidavit.

Sappington said he drove away with Webb hanging on to the open passenger door. Webb eventually fell off, according to the affidavit.

Deputies found several pieces of a stick in the car, and Sappington admitted to hitting Webb with it, according to the affidavit.

Sappington’s arraignment is scheduled for March 16 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green’s courtroom.

