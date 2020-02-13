Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Sylvan Hills High School shut 2nd day over shooting threat

District cites specificity of targets, site by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:06 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The classroom building addition to Pulaski County Special School District’s Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood opened to students in 2019. ( Cynthia Howell)

Sylvan Hills High School in the Pulaski County Special School District was closed Wednesday and will remained closed today because of a "viable" threat against staff members, authorities said.

District spokeswoman Jessica Duff said a threat was posted on Reddit and another website threatening a shooting in the cafeteria targeting specific staff members.

Duff said the threat was considered viable because it detailed the intended location and targets.

The district said that it is working with local and state police and the FBI to investigate the incident.

No arrests were made, though Duff said in a news release that district and law enforcement technology investigators have "narrowed the source of the threat."

However, a statement issued by the school district at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday said the school will remain closed today, "as we continue [to] narrow the investigation."

The school did host boys and girls basketball games Wednesday night. The district said earlier in the day that metal detectors would be used at the entrance to the gym.

The Sherwood campus opted to use alternative-methods-of-instruction to remotely teach students Wednesday and today.

Bill Sadler, an Arkansas State Police spokesman, confirmed Wednesday that his agency, along with the FBI, was assisting Sherwood police in the investigation.

"We obtained some information independently and we sent it over to the local police," he said.

Sherwood police and a spokesman for the FBI declined to comment on the investigation.

Metro on 02/13/2020

Print Headline: Sylvan Hills High School shut 2nd day over shooting threat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT