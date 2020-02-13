Second teen arrested in Harrisburg school incident involving gun

A second teen has been charged with possession of a gun in connection to an incident Tuesday that put Harrisburg schools on lockdown.

The teen, 15, is believed by authorities to have stolen a handgun and brought it to school with the intent to sell it to another teen, according to a news release.

That student, who Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said Wednesday is 14, was arrested during the lockdown Tuesday after authorities say he ran from the school.

He was found close to the campus in a yard, according to the release, and a gun was found nearby.

The 15-year-old is charged with possession of a handgun by a minor or on school property, theft and breaking and entering.

The 14-year-old is charged with possession of a handgun by a minor or on school property, aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and fleeing.

The teens have not been publicly identified, as is common with minor suspects.

The department did not elaborate on why some charges were brought, and calls and emails to the Poinsett County sheriff’s office Thursday were not returned.