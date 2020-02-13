FOOTBALL

Hayden enters transfer portal

Running back Chase Hayden will transfer from the University of Arkansas, he announced Wednesday.

Hayden will be a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible at his next school. He played two full seasons at Arkansas and in four games last season to retain a redshirt season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Hayden rushed for 574 yards and 4 touchdowns on 117 carries with the Razorbacks, including 249 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2017 when his season was cut short after seven games with a broken leg.

In his first career game, Hayden rushed for 120 yards and scored a touchdown on 14 attempts against Florida A&M to become the third Arkansas freshman to rush for more than 100 yards in his debut.

In 2018, Hayden played in 11 games and rushed for 251 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown against Vanderbilt -- his only score of the season. Hayden also caught 11 passes for 61 yards as a sophomore.

He was limited to 45 yards on 12 carries in 2019 before entering concussion protocol.

A native of Memphis, Hayden committed to Arkansas as a four-star prospect over offers that included six other SEC schools. The list included Tennessee, where his father, Aaron, played football before a four-year NFL career.

MEN'S GOLF

UAPB in third place in Alabama

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is in third place after the first day of the Birmingham Spring Invitational at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, Ala.

UAPB shot an opening-round 8-over 296, which was 11 shots behind leader Alabama State and one shot behind Texas Southern.

Tristan Maharaj shot an even-par 72 for the Golden Lions and is tied for fourth place individually. Grayson Martin (1-over 73) is one shot behind and tied for eighth, while Niklas Frimodig shot a 2-over 74 and is tied for 10th place.

SAU freshman earns GAC honor

Southern Arkansas University freshman Brendan Little was tabbed by the Great American Conference as its men's golfer of the week Wednesday.

Little, a Benton native, led the Muleriders to a second-place showing at the Houston Classic in Humble, Texas. He shot 72-71-74 to finish in a tie for second place among 56 golfers with a 1-over 217 total. Little made 12 birdies and 30 pars in the event.

In four collegiate starts, Little has finished no worse than a tie for 12th place. He has posted a score of par or better in six of his 11 collegiate rounds and he has a scoring average of 72.00.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU sweeps weekly honors

Arkansas State University's Camryn Newton-Smith and Jermie Walker were named the Sun Belt Conference's athletes of the week on Wednesday after career- and season-best performances last weekend at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, N.M.

Newton-Smith moved into the top five in the school's indoor track history after posting a personal-best 19 feet, 83/4 inch leap to finish third in the long jump. She also ran a career-best 8.59 seconds in the qualifying and preliminary rounds of the 60-meter hurdles. The time is good enough to rank fifth all-time in school history.

Walker ran the 200 meters in 21.15 seconds to place second overall and move him into first place in the conference in the event. He ran a season-best 47.85 seconds in the 400 meters to finish in sixth place.

