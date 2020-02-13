Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Sylvan Hills freshman campus closed due to threat; previous post prompted high school closure

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 9:52 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The classroom building addition to Pulaski County Special School District’s Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood opened to students in 2019. ( Cynthia Howell)

Sylvan Hills High School's North campus, also known as the freshman academy, is closed Thursday due to a threat posted online Wednesday night, the district said.

The Pulaski County Special School District also closed the main Sylvan Hills High School campus Wednesday and Thursday after a threat was posted online Tuesday.

Both campuses are using alternative methods of instruction, or AMI, to remotely teach students.

Additional security is present Thursday at Sylvan Hills Elementary School. No threats have been made against the school but security was added due to its proximity to the high school campus, according to a social media post by the district.

District spokeswoman Jessica Duff said Wednesday afternoon that investigators have "narrowed the source of the threat” against the main campus but no arrests were made.

Calls to Duff seeking an update on the investigation Thursday morning were not immediately returned.

The first threat was posted on Reddit and another website threatening a shooting in the cafeteria targeting specific staff members, Duff said Wednesday.

She said the threat was considered viable because it detailed the intended location and targets.

No information was released Thursday morning about the nature of the threat against the freshman campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT