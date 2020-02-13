Sylvan Hills freshman campus closed due to threat; previous post prompted high school closure

Sylvan Hills High School's North campus, also known as the freshman academy, is closed Thursday due to a threat posted online Wednesday night, the district said.

The Pulaski County Special School District also closed the main Sylvan Hills High School campus Wednesday and Thursday after a threat was posted online Tuesday.

Both campuses are using alternative methods of instruction, or AMI, to remotely teach students.

Additional security is present Thursday at Sylvan Hills Elementary School. No threats have been made against the school but security was added due to its proximity to the high school campus, according to a social media post by the district.

District spokeswoman Jessica Duff said Wednesday afternoon that investigators have "narrowed the source of the threat” against the main campus but no arrests were made.

Calls to Duff seeking an update on the investigation Thursday morning were not immediately returned.

The first threat was posted on Reddit and another website threatening a shooting in the cafeteria targeting specific staff members, Duff said Wednesday.

She said the threat was considered viable because it detailed the intended location and targets.

No information was released Thursday morning about the nature of the threat against the freshman campus.