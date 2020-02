This week's golf events

PGA TOUR

EVENT Genesis Invitational

SITE Pacific Palisades, Calif.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Riveria CC (Par 71, 7,322 yards)

PURSE $9.3 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1,674,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION J.B. Holmes

ARKANSANS ENTERED Andrew Landry

TV Golf Channel, Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, noon-1:45 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open

SITE Grange, South Australia

SCHEDULE Wednesday-Saturday

COURSE Royal Adelaide Golf Club (Par 72, 6,648 yards)

PURSE $1.3 million

WINNER'S SHARE $195,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Nelly Korda

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Alana Uriell

TV Golf Channel, Wednesday, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.; Today-Friday, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.; Saturday, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Chubb Classic

SITE Naples, Fla.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE The Classics at Lely Resort (Par 70, 6,843 yards)

PURSE $1.6 million

WINNER'S SHARE $240,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Miguel Angel Jimenez

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT LECOM Suncoast Classic

SITE Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Lakewood National GC (Par 72, 7,161 yards)

PURSE $600,000

WINNER'S SHARE $90,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Mark Hubbard

ARKANSANS ENTERED Nicolas Echavarria, David Lingmerth, Taylor Moore, Tag Ridings. NOTE Ethan Tracy is an alternate.

TV None

Sports on 02/13/2020