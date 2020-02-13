UAPB in third place in Alabama; SAU freshman earns GAC honor

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is in third place after the first day of the Birmingham Spring Invitational at Oxmoor Valley Golf Course in Birmingham, Ala.

UAPB shot an opening-round 8-over 296, which was 11 shots behind leader Alabama State and one shot behind Texas Southern.

Tristan Maharaj shot an even-par 72 for the Golden Lions and is tied for fourth place individually. Grayson Martin (1-over 73) is one shot behind and tied for eighth, while Niklas Frimodig shot a 2-over 74 and is tied for 10th place.

SAU freshman earns GAC honor

Southern Arkansas University freshman Brendan Little was tabbed by the Great American Conference as its men's golfer of the week Wednesday.

Little, a Benton native, led the Muleriders to a second-place showing at the Houston Classic in Humble, Texas. He shot 72-71-74 to finish in a tie for second place among 56 golfers with a 1-over 217 total. Little made 12 birdies and 30 pars in the event.

In four collegiate starts, Little has finished no worse than a tie for 12th place. He has posted a score of par or better in six of his 11 collegiate rounds and he has a scoring average of 72.00.