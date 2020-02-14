3 minors arrested in 'hoax' threats against Sylvan Hills High School, FBI says

Sherwood Police Sgt. Tyler Grant (from left), Pulaski County Special School District Executive Director of Communications Jessica Duff and FBI Public Affairs Officer Connor Hagan answer questions Thursday at Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood about threats that prompted the closure of the campus. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Three minors have been arrested after allegedly posting online "hoax" threats against Sylvan Hills High School, the FBI in Little Rock said Friday.

Multiple online threats led the Pulaski County Special School District to close the school Wednesday and Thursday.

A threat against the school’s North campus, also known as the freshman academy, led the district to also close that campus Thursday.

No details were immediately released on the investigation that led to the arrests, what charges the minors face or whether they were students at the school.

A district spokeswoman declined to answer questions before a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday.

