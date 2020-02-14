American wanted in husband’s slaying nabbed in Rome

ROME — An American woman wanted in the 2002 death of her husband was arrested in Rome after a multinational search, police said Thursday.

Rome police arrested Beverly McCallum, 59, overnight after she and her teenage son checked into a Rome hotel. Italian hotels are required to register guests in an online system linked to a police database.

U.S. authorities had been seeking to extradite McCallum from Pakistan, where she was believed to be living, to stand trial in the slaying of her husband, Robert Caraballo. In 2002, he was beaten and suffocated, and his body was dumped and burned in a blueberry patch in western Michigan.

In the years after the slaying, McCallum reportedly met a man from Pakistan over the internet and moved there. Rome police said she had fled to Pakistan after learning police were on her trail.

Murder charges were announced last year against Mc-Callum, her daughter, Dineane Ducharme, and Christopher McMillan, of Grand Rapids.

McMillan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He had been expected to testify against the other two. Ducharme was also in custody. McMillan, a friend of Ducharme, told investigators that the slaying was planned and a “test run” was performed before killing Caraballo, Eaton County sheriff’s Detective James Maltby testified at a hearing last year.

According to the Lansing State Journal, Maltby said Mc-Millan told investigators that McCallum pushed Caraballo down the basement stairs of a home, then beat him with at least one hammer in an attack so vicious that it got lodged in Caraballo’s skull.