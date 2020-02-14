Drug deal set, two arrested, police say

Two men were arrested Wednesday when they attempted to arrange a drug deal with an undercover North Little Rock police officer, according to an arrest report.

Anthony Rowland, 41, was charged with arranging the sale of approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine to the undercover officer, and Michael Birts, 29, was charged with possessing the drug, the report said.

When approached by officers, Rowland fled on foot and struggled with officers. Rowland had 14 grams of ecstasy on his person, the report said. He is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, use of a communication device, felony possession of Ecstasy, fleeing and resisting arrest.

Birts, who is a convicted felon, was arrested with the pound of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun, the report said. A search warrant executed by police at Birts' residence yielded more methamphetamine along with cocaine, marijuana, digital scales and various drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Birts faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearm by a certain person, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of cocaine with purpose.

Both suspects were transported to Pulaski County jail, where they were still being held Thursday night.

Metro on 02/14/2020