FYI: Arts and entertainment events this weekend

"Side Man" -- A fundraising performance to take UAFS students to the American College Theatre Festival, 7 p.m. Sunday, Alma Performing Arts Center. $10; students admitted free. 788-7300.

Today

"Cinderella" -- With NWA Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. today & Saturday, Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. nwaballettheatre.org.

"Into the Woods" -- Stephen Sondheim's musical look behind the fairy tales, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $20-$30. 751-5441, acozarks.org.

"In the Book Of" -- Asks the question who and how does one become American, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Feb. 19-23, University of Arkansas Black Box Theater at the Global Campus, 2 E. Center St., Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

"The Glitter Girls" -- "Steel Magnolias" meets "Survivor" as the Sisters of the Gleam and Sparkle divvy up the inheritance, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; again Feb. 19-22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966.

"The Royale" -- The plot takes its inspiration from the life of Jack Johnson, the first African-American world heavyweight boxing champion, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $10-$55. 777-7477.

"Newsies" -- What happens when the newsboys go on strike in 1899 NYC, 8 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, again Feb. 20-23, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $32-$44. 631-8988.

"Once on This Island" -- The 2018 Tony Award-winner for Best Revival of a Musical, 8 p.m. today; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $25-$81. 443-5600.

Saturday

Chocolate Lovers' Festival -- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway. $12.50. eurekaspringschamber.com.

Shiloh Saturday -- Kids of all ages are invited to put on their dancing shoes, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

