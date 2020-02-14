Sections
High school basketball

Today at 2:17 a.m.

THURSDAY’S SCORES

BOYS

4A-8

Monticello 62, Hamburg 32

3A-2

Riverview 65, Harrisburg 39

3A-8

Lake Village 60, Dollarway 47

Dumas 82, Rison 61

Helena-West Helena 62, Drew Central 60

NONCONFERENCE

Life Way Christian 57, Haas Hall Rogers 27

GIRLS

3A-2

Riverview 52, Harrisburg 39

3A-8

Lake Village 50, Dollarway 26

Dumas 65, Rison 46

Drew Central 29, Helena-West Helena 28

McGehee 43, DeWitt 33

NONCONFERENCE

Sikeston, Mo. 62, Blytheville 43

TODAY'S GAMES

6A-CENTRAL

FS Northside at LR Catholic

LR Central at Bryant

FS Southside at North Little Rock

Cabot at Conway

6A-WEST

Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber

Springdale at Rogers

Fayetteville at Bentonville

Rogers Heritage at Van Buren

5A-CENTRAL

Pine Bluff at Watson Chapel

LR Parkview at Jacksonville

Sylvan Hills at Maumelle

White Hall at LR Hall

5A-EAST

Mountain Home at Paragould

Nettleton at West Memphis

Jonesboro at Greene County Tech

Searcy at Marion

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado at Texarkana

Sheridan at Hot Springs Lakeside

Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs

Benton at LR Fair

5A-WEST

Vilonia at Greenwood

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier

LR Christian at Alma

Russellville at Beebe

4A-1

Pea Ridge at Gravette

Prairie Grove at Gentry

Farmington at Harrison

Berryville at Huntsville

4A-4

Clarksville at Heber Springs

Pottsville at Dover

Ozark at Dardanelle

Morrilton at Subiaco Academy

4A-5

Joe T. Robinson at Wynne

eStem at Mills

Pulaski Academy at Forrest City

Stuttgart at LR McClellan

4A-7

Mena at Arkadelphia

Malvern at Hope

Bauxite at De Queen

4A-8

Hamburg at Crossett

Star City at Magnolia

Monticello at Camden Fairview

3A-1 WEST

West Fork at Lincoln

Charleston at Elkins

Mansfield at Cedarville

Greenland at Waldron

3A-2

Cedar Ridge at Newport

Harding Academy at Palestine-Wheatley

Cave City at Tuckerman

Bald Knob at Harrisburg

3A-4

Perryville at Paris

3A-5

Benton Harmony Grove at Central Ark. Christian

Baptist Prep at Glen Rose

Mayflower at Jacksonville Lighthouse

LISA Academy at Episcopal Collegiate

3A-7

Prescott at Genoa Central

Centerpoint at Smackover

Fouke at Ashdown

2A-4

Johnson Co. Westside at Hackett

Magazine at Hector

Danville at Mountainburg

2A-8

Woodlawn at Lafayette County

Fordyce at Hampton

Junction City at Spring Hill

Nonconference

Acorn at Scranton

Alpena at Valley Springs

Armorel at Bay

Atkins at Izard County

Bergman at Highland

Bismarck at Poyen

Bruno-Pyatt at Yellville-Summit

Buffalo Island at Brookland

Camden Harmony Grove at Blevins

Carlisle at LISA Academy North

Concord at Bradford

Cossatot River at Nevada

County Line at Booneville

Deer at Lead Hill

Des Arc at Rose Bud

Dierks at Trinity Christian

Eureka Springs at Green Forest

Flippin at Western Grove

Fountain Lake at Cutter Morning Star

Guy-Perkins at Conway Christian

Haas Hall Fayetteville at Oark

Hazen at Midland

Hillcrest at Viola

Jessieville at Caddo Hills

Jonesboro Westside at Riverview

Kingston at Omaha

Lamar at Lavaca

Manila at Marked Tree

Maynard at Sloan-Hendrix

Mount Vernon-Enola at Brinkley

Mulberry/Pleasant View at NW Ark. Classical

Norfork at Jasper

Ouachita at Magnet Cove

Ozark Catholic at Conway St. Joseph

Pocahontas at Gosnell

Quitman at Marshall

Rector at Corning

Riverside at Mammoth Spring

Sacred Heart at Nemo Vista

Salem at Calico Rock

Shirley at Pangburn

Timbo at Marshall

Walnut Ridge at Ridgefield Christian

White Co. Central at Dermott

Wonderview at Bigelow

Sports on 02/14/2020

Print Headline: High school basketball

