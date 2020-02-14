High school basketball

THURSDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
4A-8
Monticello 62, Hamburg 32
3A-2
Riverview 65, Harrisburg 39
3A-8
Lake Village 60, Dollarway 47
Dumas 82, Rison 61
Helena-West Helena 62, Drew Central 60
NONCONFERENCE
Life Way Christian 57, Haas Hall Rogers 27
GIRLS
3A-2
Riverview 52, Harrisburg 39
3A-8
Lake Village 50, Dollarway 26
Dumas 65, Rison 46
Drew Central 29, Helena-West Helena 28
McGehee 43, DeWitt 33
NONCONFERENCE
Sikeston, Mo. 62, Blytheville 43
TODAY'S GAMES
6A-CENTRAL
FS Northside at LR Catholic
LR Central at Bryant
FS Southside at North Little Rock
Cabot at Conway
6A-WEST
Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber
Springdale at Rogers
Fayetteville at Bentonville
Rogers Heritage at Van Buren
5A-CENTRAL
Pine Bluff at Watson Chapel
LR Parkview at Jacksonville
Sylvan Hills at Maumelle
White Hall at LR Hall
5A-EAST
Mountain Home at Paragould
Nettleton at West Memphis
Jonesboro at Greene County Tech
Searcy at Marion
5A-SOUTH
El Dorado at Texarkana
Sheridan at Hot Springs Lakeside
Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs
Benton at LR Fair
5A-WEST
Vilonia at Greenwood
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier
LR Christian at Alma
Russellville at Beebe
4A-1
Pea Ridge at Gravette
Prairie Grove at Gentry
Farmington at Harrison
Berryville at Huntsville
4A-4
Clarksville at Heber Springs
Pottsville at Dover
Ozark at Dardanelle
Morrilton at Subiaco Academy
4A-5
Joe T. Robinson at Wynne
eStem at Mills
Pulaski Academy at Forrest City
Stuttgart at LR McClellan
4A-7
Mena at Arkadelphia
Malvern at Hope
Bauxite at De Queen
4A-8
Hamburg at Crossett
Star City at Magnolia
Monticello at Camden Fairview
3A-1 WEST
West Fork at Lincoln
Charleston at Elkins
Mansfield at Cedarville
Greenland at Waldron
3A-2
Cedar Ridge at Newport
Harding Academy at Palestine-Wheatley
Cave City at Tuckerman
Bald Knob at Harrisburg
3A-4
Perryville at Paris
3A-5
Benton Harmony Grove at Central Ark. Christian
Baptist Prep at Glen Rose
Mayflower at Jacksonville Lighthouse
LISA Academy at Episcopal Collegiate
3A-7
Prescott at Genoa Central
Centerpoint at Smackover
Fouke at Ashdown
2A-4
Johnson Co. Westside at Hackett
Magazine at Hector
Danville at Mountainburg
2A-8
Woodlawn at Lafayette County
Fordyce at Hampton
Junction City at Spring Hill
Nonconference
Acorn at Scranton
Alpena at Valley Springs
Armorel at Bay
Atkins at Izard County
Bergman at Highland
Bismarck at Poyen
Bruno-Pyatt at Yellville-Summit
Buffalo Island at Brookland
Camden Harmony Grove at Blevins
Carlisle at LISA Academy North
Concord at Bradford
Cossatot River at Nevada
County Line at Booneville
Deer at Lead Hill
Des Arc at Rose Bud
Dierks at Trinity Christian
Eureka Springs at Green Forest
Flippin at Western Grove
Fountain Lake at Cutter Morning Star
Guy-Perkins at Conway Christian
Haas Hall Fayetteville at Oark
Hazen at Midland
Hillcrest at Viola
Jessieville at Caddo Hills
Jonesboro Westside at Riverview
Kingston at Omaha
Lamar at Lavaca
Manila at Marked Tree
Maynard at Sloan-Hendrix
Mount Vernon-Enola at Brinkley
Mulberry/Pleasant View at NW Ark. Classical
Norfork at Jasper
Ouachita at Magnet Cove
Ozark Catholic at Conway St. Joseph
Pocahontas at Gosnell
Quitman at Marshall
Rector at Corning
Riverside at Mammoth Spring
Sacred Heart at Nemo Vista
Salem at Calico Rock
Shirley at Pangburn
Timbo at Marshall
Walnut Ridge at Ridgefield Christian
White Co. Central at Dermott
Wonderview at Bigelow
Sports on 02/14/2020
Print Headline: High school basketball