• Jack Weinstein, a federal judge in New York City who was nominated by President Lyndon Johnson in 1967 and who contributed to a case that struck down racial segregation in public schools, is retiring at age 98.

• Jeremy Ryan, 31, a Wisconsin political activist and congressional candidate who pleaded guilty to trying to buy a lethal dose of a radioactive substance online, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.

• Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, Mo., said his office will begin efforts to pardon people convicted under city ordinances of nonviolent misdemeanor marijuana offenses, adding that he eventually wants to eliminate all pot offenses from city code.

• Fred Arena, 42, a former Philadelphia Navy Yard worker, was sentenced to six months in prison for lying to the FBI about his ties to a white-nationalist group as he sought to obtain a security clearance, telling the judge that he is no longer affiliated with the group and that he "got sucked into the left-right stuff, and I just took it too far."

• Bill Bassinger, a Virginia state wildlife biologist, said an orphaned male black bear cub found by a dog that carried it to his owner's home has been placed in the den of a substitute mother bear who was already nursing three cubs.

• Jafet Rodriguez, 39, faces wildlife smuggling charges after authorities say security cameras recorded him crossing into Quebec, picking up a bag containing seven exotic parrots and carrying it back into the U.S. outside the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, which straddles the U.S.-Canadian border in Derby Line, Vt.

• Lawrence Cuneo, an eighth-grade teacher in Toms River, N.J., is facing disciplinary action after students reported on social media that he had them pretend to be slaves, including acting as if they were picking cotton and lying on a dirty floor.

• Hailey Riddle, 18, was charged with malicious injury to a place of worship after police in Charleston, S.C., followed up on a tip after someone spray painted "utterly blessed"on the north side of a mosque in pink and blue paint.

• Juan Mercado, 29, a former prosecutor now in private practice in Miami, faces a bribery charge after being accused of pressuring a woman charged with domestic battery into having sex with him in exchange for helping "make her case go away."

