Jacksonville man held in son's death

A Jacksonville man is facing charges in the death of his 3-month-old son, according to Jacksonville police.

Kevonce Ephriam, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with capital murder in the death of Kassius Lamont Ephriam, according to a news release from Jacksonville police spokesman April Kiser.

According to a police report, officers responded to a call at 101 Darryl Court on Tuesday where they found the infant dead. An autopsy Wednesday revealed that the baby died of "traumatic asphyxiation," the release said.

Ephriam was being held without bail Thursday in the Pulaski County jail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for April 23.

Metro on 02/14/2020