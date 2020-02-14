• After days of blistering criticism, Snoop Dogg apologized to Gayle King for attacking her over her interview with former basketball star Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant. "Two wrongs don't make no right. When you're wrong, you gotta fix it," he said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions of me being angry at a question you asked. Overreacted," he said. "I should have handled it way different than that, I was raised way better than that, so I would like to apologize publicly for the language that I used and calling you out ... and just being disrespectful." Snoop Dogg was furious that the CBS This Morning anchor brought up rape allegations from Bryant's past in her interview with Leslie, a friend of Bryant. The retired Lakers star was killed in a helicopter crash last month along with his young daughter and seven others. Snoop Dogg went on Instagram and called King crude names. He also said she better back off "before we come get you," and posted a slew of insulting photos and memes about her. King herself was angry at CBS News for promoting a snippet of what was a 5-½ minute, wide-ranging interview, which drew sharp reaction and accusations from some that she had crossed the line. King, in her own Instagram message last week, said she could see why people might be upset if they only saw a brief portion of what was discussed.

• Country singer Darius Rucker couldn't quite believe it when he was surprised this week with the news that his song "Wagon Wheel" was certified eight times platinum, making it one of the top five most popular country singles ever. On Wednesday, Rucker stopped by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum where his label, Universal Music Group Nashville, surprised him with a plaque featuring eight platinum-colored records. After repeating the word "Wow!" over and over, Rucker muttered to himself, "That can't be true," as he inspected the plaque in his hands. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, "Wagon Wheel" now joins other multiplatinum hits among country music's biggest songs in RIAA's 60-year history, including Taylor Swift's "Love Story," Lady Antebellum's "Need You Now," Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise," and Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." The foot-stomping banjo and fiddle song "Wagon Wheel" for years has been popular on the live circuits. Rucker, who had already had a highly successful rock career as lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, released his version in 2013 featuring backing vocals from Lady Antebellum. The song went to the top of the country chart for multiple weeks and earned him a Grammy for best country solo performance.

Darius Rucker poses for a photo before taking the stage. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami. Rucker and his band played the On Location Experiences' pregame tailgate party before Super Bowl LIV. (AP Photo/John Carucci)

