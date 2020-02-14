PREP BASKETBALL REPORT

GIRLS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Conference Standings 6A-West Boys ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L x-Springdale Har-Ber;9-1;18-3 x-Rogers High;8-2;19-2 x-Fayetteville;8-2;17-7 Bentonville High;5-5;14-8 Springdale High;3-7;10-12 Bentonville West;3-7;8-12 Rogers Heritage;2-8;9-13 Van Buren;2-8;8-14 x-clinched state tournament berth Tuesday Rogers High 82, Bentonville West 53 Fayetteville 66, Van Buren 47 Springdale Har-Ber 35, Springdale High 30 Bentonville High 47, Rogers Heritage 45 Today Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber Springdale High at Rogers High Fayetteville at Bentonville Rogers Heritage at Van Buren Girls ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L x-Bentonville High;10-0;21-1 x-Fayetteville;9-1;18-4 x-Springdale Har-Ber;7-3;17-6 Rogers High;5-5;14-9 Rogers Heritage;5-5;13-11 Van Buren;2-8;8-15 Bentonville West;2-8;6-18 Springdale High;0-10;3-20 x-clinched state tournament berth Tuesday Rogers High 52, Bentonville West 37 Fayetteville 63, Van Buren 37 Springdale Har-Ber 71, Springdale High 36 Bentonville High 72, Rogers Heritage 37 Today Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber Springdale High at Rogers High Fayetteville at Bentonville Rogers Heritage at Van Buren 6A-Central Boys ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L x-North Little Rock;9-0;18-3 x-FS Northside;7-2;17-6 Conway;5-4;16-6 Cabot;5-4;15-7 Bryant;5-4;13-9 LR Central;4-5;11-11 LR Catholic;1-8;7-14 FS Southside;0-9;5-18 x-clinched state tournament berth Tuesday North Little Rock 73, Conway 61 Bryant 69, LR Catholic 50 Cabot 58, FS Southside 29 Wednesday FS Northside 77, LR Central 58 Today Cabot at Conway LR Catholic at FS Northside LR Central at Bryant FS Southside at North Little Rock Girls ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L x-FS Northside;9-0;20-3 x-Conway;7-2;18-5 x-Cabot;7-2;19-3 Bryant;5-4;13-8 North Little Rock;5-4;12-11 LR Central;2-7;6-12 Mount St. Mary;1-8;7-15 FS Southside;0-9;0-21 x-clinched state tournament berth Tuesday North Little Rock 94, Conway 89 (3 OT) Bryant 55, Mount St. Mary 49 Cabot 64, FS Southside 36 Wednesday FS Northside 64, LR Central 31 Today Cabot at Conway Mount St. Mary at FS Northside LR Central at Bryant FS Southside at North Little Rock 5A-West Boys ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Russellville;9-0;19-4 Vilonia;6-3;17-5 LR Christian;6-3;12-8 Beebe;5-4;10-11 Alma;5-4;13-9 Siloam Springs;3-6;13-9 Greenbrier;2-7;6-15 Greenwood;0-9;3-19 Tuesday Alma 50, Siloam Springs 49 Vilonia 51, Beebe 49 Russellville 62, Greenwood 31 LR Christian 78, Greenbrier 51 Today Russellville at Beebe Vilonia at Greenwood Siloam Springs at Greenbrier LR Christian at Alma Girls ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Vilonia;8-1;20-2 Greenwood;8-1;18-4 Little Rock Christian;7-2;17-4 Alma;5-4;13-9 Beebe;4-5;11-10 Russellville;2-7;7-13 Siloam Springs;1-8;7-13 Greenbrier;1-8;7-14 Tuesday Alma 53, Siloam Springs 49 (OT) Vilonia 73, Beebe 55 Greenwood 80, Russellville 39 LR Christian 63, Greenbrier 48 Today Russellville at Beebe Vilonia at Greenwood Siloam Springs at Greenbrier LR Christian at Alma 4A-1 Boys East Division ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Shiloh Christian;8-3;15-9 Huntsville;6-4;16-9 Berryville;4-6;16-9 Harrison;3-7;11-16 West Division ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Pea Ridge;11-0;19-4 Farmington;8-3;15-8 Prairie Grove;6-5;12-11 Gravette;2-9;12-13 Gentry;0-11;13-12 Tuesday Prairie Grove 61, Gravette 33 Pea Ridge 50, Huntsville 30 Farmington 56, Gentry 32 Shiloh Christian 67, Harrison 47 Today Pea Ridge at Gravette Prairie Grove at Gentry Farmington at Harrison Berryville at Huntsville END OF REGULAR SEASON Girls East Division ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Harrison;10-0;24-1 Berryville;6-4;18-7 Huntsville;3-7;7-19 Shiloh Christian;0-10;8-18 West Division ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Farmington;11-0;24-3 Gravette;8-3;17-8 Pea Ridge;5-6;18-7 Prairie Grove;3-8;9-15 Gentry;2-9;16-9 Tuesday Gravette 55, Prairie Grove 54 Pea Ridge 46, Huntsville 28 Farmington 58, Gentry 25 Harrison 61, Shiloh Christian 24 Berryville 41, Clarksville 34 Today Pea Ridge at Gravette Prairie Grove at Gentry Farmington at Harrison Berryville at Huntsville END OF REGULAR SEASON 4A-4 Boys Dardanelle;10-3;22-3 Morrilton;10-3;18-8 Ozark;10-3;17-8 Pottsville;8-5;10-11 Clarksville;7-6;11-14 Subiaco;5-8;9-15 Dover;1-12;5-21 Heber Springs;1-12;1-22 Tuesday Morrilton 64, Heber Springs 28 Dardanelle 51, Pottsville 36 Ozark 57, Dover 40 Clarksville 65, Subiaco Academy 52 Today Clarksville at Heber Springs Pottsville at Dover Ozark at Dardanelle Morrilton at Subiaco Academy END OF REGULAR SEASON Girls Morrilton;11-1;18-5 Clarksville;8-3;12-13 Heber Springs;7-4;15-8 Pottsville;6-5;12-9 Dover;5-6;14-10 Ozark;2-9;14-11 Dardanelle;0-11;2-23 Tuesday Morrilton 50, Heber Springs 45 Pottsville 45, Dardanelle 26 Ozark 53, Dover 33 Berryville 41, Clarksville 34 Today Clarksville at Heber Springs Pottsville at Dover Ozark at Dardanelle END OF REGULAR SEASON 3A-1 West Boys ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Charleston;12-1;15-6 Elkins;11-2;23-3 Waldron;11-2;22-5 Greenland;5-8;11-12 Mansfield;4-9;8-13 Cedarville;4-9;10-17 Lincoln;3-10;5-18 West Fork;2-11;7-17 Tuesday Elkins 54, Waldron 49 Charleston 64, Mansfield 41 Lincoln 48, Greenland 47 Cedarville 50, West Fork 44 Wednesday Charleston 47, West Fork 37 Today West Fork at Lincoln Charleston at Elkins Mansfield at Cedarville Greenland at Waldron END OF REGULAR SEASON Girls ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Charleston;13-0;22-2 Elkins;11-2;19-5 Lincoln;9-4;17-8 West Fork;7-6;11-14 Cedarville;5-8;10-14 Waldron;4-9;10-16 Mansfield;2-11;6-16 Greenland;1-12;2-20 Tuesday Elkins 37, Waldron 22 Charleston 57, Mansfield 28 Lincoln 59, Greenland 31 Cedarville 41, West Fork 38 Today West Fork at Lincoln Charleston at Elkins Mansfield at Cedarville Greenland at Waldron END OF REGULAR SEASON 3A-1 East Boys ;Conf.;Overall Valley Springs;11-1;29-3 Clinton;10-2;18-6 Bergman;9-3;27-6 Mountain View;5-6;11-13 Marshall;4-7;5-15 Green Forest;1-11;4-21 Rose Bud;1-11;3-21 Tuesday Shirley 84, Rose Bud 75 Clinton 77, Guy-Perkins 44 Melbourne 54, Mountain View 30 Viola 73, Green Forest 46 Today Bergman at Highland Alpena at Valley Springs Des Arc at Rose Bud Timbo at Marshall Quitman at Clinton Eureka Springs at Green Forest END OF REGULAR SEASON Girls ;Conf.;Overall Mountain View;11-1;21-2 Rose Bud;8-4;16-8 Valley Springs;7-5;26-7 Bergman;7-5;24-10 Marshall;7-5;15-7 Clinton;1-10;7-19 Green Forest;0-11;0-23 Tuesday Shirley 41, Rose Bud 32 Clinton 71, Guy-Perkins 61 Melbourne 54, Mountain View 30 Viola 72, Green Forest 24 Today Bergman at Highland Alpena at Valley Springs Des Arc at Rose Bud Timbo at Marshall Quitman at Clinton Eureka Springs at Green Forest END OF REGULAR SEASON 3A-4 Boys ;Conf.;Overall Fountain Lake;12-2;18-7 Lamar;10-4;19-8 Atkins;8-6;14-6 Jessieville;8-6;14-9 Perryville;7-6;11-11 Booneville;7-7;13-12 Paris;3-10;5-20 Two Rivers;0-14;4-19 Monday Jessieville 84, Two Rivers 41 Tuesday Atkins 59, Jessieville 50 Lamar 74, Two Rivers 25 Paris 55, Fountain Lake 51 Perryville 64, Booneville 47 Today Perryville at Paris Fountain Lake at Cutter-Morning Star County Line at Booneville Jessieville at Caddo Hills Lamar at Lavaca END OF REGULAR SEASON Girls ;Conf.;Overall Lamar;14-0;24-2 Perryville;9-4;16-8 Jessieville;9-5;16-8 Paris;6-7;12-14 Atkins;6-8;11-14 Two Rivers;5-9;12-12 Booneville;4-10;11-15 Fountain Lake;2-12;9-16 Monday, Feb. 10 Jessieville 51, Two Rivers 50 Tuesday Atkins 59, Jessieville 50 Lamar 56, Two Rivers 39 Paris 51, Fountain Lake 46 Booneville 59, Perryville 58 Today Perryville at Paris Fountain Lake at Cutter-Morning Star County Line at Booneville Jessieville at Caddo Hills Lamar at Lavaca END OF REGULAR SEASON 2A-1 Boys ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Flippin;10-0;23-8 Yellville-Summit;8-2;16-5 Haas Hall-Fayetteville;4-6;12-12 Eureka Springs;4-6;7-17 Cotter;3-7;9-23 Decatur;1-9;4-17 Tuesday Flippin 63, Yellville-Summit 43 Haas Hall-Fayetteville 43, Eureka Springs 18 Life Way Christian 40, Decatur 32 Today Bruno-Pyatt at Yellville-Summit Flippin at Western Grove Haas Hall-Fayetteville at Oark Eureka Springs at Green Forest END OF REGULAR SEASON Girls ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Cotter;9-1;19-11 Eureka Springs;8-2;14-12 Flippin;7-3;15-14 Yellville-Summit;4-6;9-13 Decatur;2-8;4-18 Haas Hall-Fayetteville;0-10;2-17 Tuesday Flippin 60, Yellville-Summit 37 Eureka Springs 41, Haas Hall-Fayetteville 20 Life Way Christian 53, Decatur 42 Today Bruno-Pyatt at Yellville-Summit Flippin at Western Grove Haas Hall-Fayetteville at Oark Eureka Springs at Green Forest END OF REGULAR SEASON 2A-4 Boys ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Lavaca;12-0;27-3 Hector;8-3;11-10 Danville;5-6;11-12 Hackett;5-6;7-14 Mountainburg;5-6;8-16 Johnson Co. Westside;2-8;10-11 Magazine;1-9;4-15 Tuesday Johnson County Westside 68, Magazine 52 Hackett 60, Mountainburg 37 Lavaca 62, Danville 37 Hector 58, Ozark Catholic 31 Today Johnson County Westside at Hackett Magazine at Hector Danville at Mountainburg Lamar at Lavaca END OF REGULAR SEASON Girls ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Danville;11-0;18-6 Mountainburg;8-3;15-9 Lavaca;7-5;10-19 Magazine;6-5;13-9 Johnson Co. Westside;3-8;7-17 Hector;3-8;6-16 Hackett;1-10;5-16 Tuesday Magazine 45, Johnson County Westside 36 Mountainburg 56, Hackett 48 Danville 53, Lavaca 39 Hector 55, Ozark Catholic 11 Today Johnson County Westside at Hackett Magazine at Hector Danville at Mountainburg Lamar at Lavaca END OF REGULAR SEASON 1A-1 Boys ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L The New School;12-0;31-1 Kingston;9-3;18-12 Jasper;7-5;15-15 Deer;6-6;19-11 Alpena;6-6;10-16 NWA Classical;1-11;7-22 Mt. Judea;1-11;2-22 Tuesday The New School 73, NWA Classical 30 Omaha 78, Alpena 46 St. Joe 62, Mount Judea 52 Kingston 75, Lead Hill 65 Western Grove 69, Jasper 61 Today Norfork at Jasper Alpena at Valley Springs Deer at Lead Hill Kingston at Omaha Mulberry/Pleasant View at NWA Classical END OF REGULAR SEASON Girls ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Alpena;10-0;23-6 Kingston;7-2;17-9 Jasper;6-4;15-13 Deer;4-6;7-22 Mt. Judea;1-9;2-16 NWA Classical;1-9;2-17 Tuesday Alpena 52, Omaha 47 Kingston 53, Lead Hill 37 Western Grove 80, Jasper 58 Today Norfork at Jasper Alpena at Valley Springs Deer at Lead Hill Kingston at Omaha Mulberry/Pleasant View at NWA Classical END OF REGULAR SEASON 1A-2 Boys ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Izard County;16-0;31-5 Viola;14-2;26-6 Western Grove;12-4;22-8 Norfork;8-8;14-15 Omaha;8-8;17-11 Lead Hill;6-10;16-20 Calico Rock;6-10;8-20 Bruno-Pyatt;2-14;6-21 St. Joe;0-16;6-21 Tuesday Omaha 78, Alpena 46 St. Joe 62, Mount Judea 52 Kingston 75, Lead Hill 65 Western Grove 69, Jasper 61 Today Norfork at Jasper Bruno-Pyatt at Yellville-Summit Hillcrest at Viola Deer at Lead Hill Flippin at Western Grove Salem at Calico Rock Kingston at Omaha END OF REGULAR SEASON Girls ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Viola;14-0;30-2 Norfork;10-4;20-9 Western Grove;9-5;15-12 Calico Rock;8-6;13-13 Lead Hill;6-8;21-14 Izard County;6-8;15-15 Omaha;3-11;5-22 Bruno-Pyatt;0-14;8-17 Tuesday Concord 53, Norfork 48 Viola 72, Green Forest 24 Alpena 52, Omaha 47 Izard County 61, Mountain Home Home School 35 Western Grove 80, Jasper 58 Kingston 53, Lead Hill 37 Bruno-Pyatt 56, Timbo 38 Today Norfork at Jasper Bruno-Pyatt at Yellville-Summit Hillcrest at Viola Deer at Lead Hill Flippin at Western Grove Salem at Calico Rock Kingston at Omaha END OF REGULAR SEASON 1A-4 Boys ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L County Line;10-2;18-11 Future School of FS;9-3;14-14 Scranton;8-4;19-12 Mulberry/PV;7-5;15-12 St. Paul;6-6;13-12 Western Yell Co.;1-10;5-18 Oark;0-11;3-28 Tuesday St. Paul 56, Mulberry/Pleasant View 53 County Line 63, Scranton 49 Today Acorn at Scranton Mulberry/Pleasant View at NWA Classical Haas Hall-Fayetteville at Oark County Line at Booneville END OF REGULAR SEASON Girls ;Conf.;Overall Team;W-L;W-L Scranton;10-2;15-13 County Line;9-3;17-11 St. Paul;8-4;19-5 Western Yell Co.;6-6;11-13 Future School-FS;5-7;8-17 Mulberry/PV;4-8;10-17 Oark;0-12;12-19 Tuesday St. Paul 43, Mulberry/Pleasant View 37 Scranton 50, County Line 49 Today Acorn at Scranton Mulberry/Pleasant View at NWA Classical Haas Hall-Fayetteville at Oark County Line at Booneville END OF REGULAR SEASON

Lady Bears excel on rare Wednesday game

Northside coach Rickey Smith said his team had already held its Sunday afternoon practice when he found out the Lady Bears' game at Little Rock Central had been pushed back to Wednesday night.

Smith then adjusted his practice schedule accordingly, and Northside recorded its 20th win of the season with a 64-31 rout. The Lady Bears (20-3, 9-0 6A-Central) scored 23 unanswered points in the first half and blew the game open.

"It was the first time my team has played a regular-season game on a Wednesday night," Smith said. "If I had known earlier the game was being pushed back, I would have given the girls Sunday off. Instead, we changed our Monday practice some and used Tuesday as a prep day.

"There wasn't a great crowd there, but luckily I have a veteran group that has played lots of basketball. I told our girls to approach the game like a person going to work and prepare to be their best. I use their parents as an example as they go to work every day, and that's what we have to do to play at the level we want to play."

The win gives Northside a two-game cushion in the 6A-Central standings, but there is little time for the Lady Bears to rest of their latest accomplishments. Northside celebrates homecoming tonight against Mount St. Mary before it embarks on a three-game stretch against league contenders Conway, North Little Rock and Cabot.

"The thing about it -- and our players and coaches agree on this -- is we still haven't played at the level that we know we can play," Smith said. "Our kids are still trying to play that A-plus game, and they are critical of how they play.

"I ask them how they played after every game, and there hasn't been an A yet. So I am challenging them to go out and continue to try to play that game they have been chasing."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

GREENWOOD

Lady Bulldogs set to tangle with Vilonia

The Lady Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak against defending Class 5A state champion Little Rock Christian a week ago, but now they have another big game as rival Vilonia comes to town tonight.

Greenwood (18-4, 8-1 5A-West) has won eight in a row including a 67-52 road win over the Lady Eagles almost a month ago. Vilonia (20-2) hasn't lost since then and the teams come in tied for the 5A-West Conference lead.

Greenwood coach Clay Reeves said the game was much closer than the final score indicated.

"They jumped on us early but our kids have been there before," Reeves said. "Our kids just kept doing what they do and got back in the game. Finally, in the middle of the third quarter, we got a little more of a lead. We were able to get to the basket and score some.

"Toward the end, they extended their defense and started gambling a little more and we were able to get some easy baskets. It was really probably a five- or six-point ballgame."

Point guard Kinley Fisher and 5-foot-11 senior Jaelin Glass have been strong offensive contributors for the Lady Bulldogs. Fisher leads the way averaging 19 points per game. But junior Haven Clements contributes in many ways, Reeves said.

"She can do so many things, she can guard a guard or guard a post," Reeves said. "She gets steals or turnovers when we need them. She'll got out and score six or eight points and get you three or four steals. She just does a. Little of everything you need on the floor."

Vilonia is similar to Greenwood in many ways, Reeves said. In addition, he and Vilonia coach Alvin Riley have locked horns on many occasions over the years going back to 20-plus years before he came to Greenwood.

Reeves has won seven state titles in his career, but his Greenland team lost to Riley's Tuckerman team in the state finals in 1999.

But there's no question the state finals is the goal again for Reeves and company.

"We know we've got five left and we're happy where we're at right now," Reeves said. "But the goal is to play nine more."

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

SCRANTON

Lady Rockets claim 1A-4 top seed

It took two overtimes, but the Lady Rockets were able to finally put County Line away Tuesday night 50-49 to lock down the 1A-4 Conference title.

Joshlyn Terry's free throw with 8 seconds left in the second overtime was the difference as Scranton (15-13, 10-2 1A-4) avenged a double-digit loss to County Line a couple of weeks ago.

"That was a big one for sure," Scranton coach Brad Harrison said. "It could have gone either way. Both teams made plays."

Scranton winning championships is nothing new, but this team had to overcome the loss of a key player to injury early in the season and it took away for the team to adjust, said Harrison.

"We only had eight players on the roster to begin with, so now we're down to seven," Harrison said. "So we had to figure some things out. We had a big win over St. Paul in December and they are a good team. I think that win gave our kids the confidence that they could compete and since that game, we've started to play with a lot of confidence."

The Lady Rockets were able to put the loss to County Line away and move forward. The difference between that game and the one Tuesday night was hitting shots, said Harrison.

"The first time we played them it was a four-point game with about four minutes left," he said. "County Line made plays at the end and went on about an 8-0 run. Tuesday night, we hit the shots when we needed to."

Scranton will be the No. 1 seed heading into next week's conference tournament at Western Yell County and have already secured a berth in the Region 1A Tournament in Alpena in two weeks.

Libby Kremer leads the way for Scranton, averaging 12 points per game. Kayla Siebenmorgen is averaging 9 points per game and Terry, the only senior on the seven-player roster is averaging 8 points per game.

The Lady Rockets will host Acorn in the regular-season finale tonight.

-- Chip Souza • @nwachip

FARMINGTON

Showdown set for league title

The biggest game of the year in the 4A-1 Conference will unfold tonight when Farmington travels to Harrison.

Both teams are undefeated in league play and on extended winning streaks. Farmington (24-3, 11-0) has won 10 consecutive while Harrison (24-1, 10-0) has won 24 in a row since losing its first game of the season to Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo.

Farmington and Harrison each won easily on Tuesday in preparation for tonight's showdown. Farmington blasted Gentry 58-25 while Harrison whipped Shiloh Christian 61-24.

"We have a lot of respect for Harrison and their program," Farmington coach Brad Johnson said. "It'll be fun with two great programs locking horns and fighting for the conference championship on the final playing date of the regular season."

Farmington can expect a large and active crowd cheering for the Goblins, but winning games on the road isn't a problem for the Lady Cardinals.

"We've played non-conference games in east Arkansas and Mountain Home and we've faced in front of hostile crowds in conference," Johnson said. "For us, we just have to remember the court is 94 feet and the rim is still 10 feet off the ground."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

BOYS

ROGERS HIGH

Post combo giving Mounties inside boost

The Mounties are still dealing with a variety of physical ailments but sophomore Joel Garner and junior Van Rhame have returned to give senior Joseph Park some help inside during 6A-West Conference play.

The 6-foot-4 Garner was sidelined with a shoulder injury in December, while the 6-5 Rhame didn't play until January because of stress fractures in his legs that sidelined him much of last year, too.

But Garner poured in 14 points to help the Mounties (19-2, 8-2 6A-West) avenge one their two losses in a big way on Tuesday night at Bentonville West.

The Wolverines handed Rogers its first loss of the season 39-36 back on Jan. 14 in King Arena. But Rogers coach Lamont Frazier said the post rotation has turned into a bit of a "three-headed monster" for the Mounties help control an opponent's inside game.

"Collectively they've developed as a nice rotation," Frazier said. "We'd like for it to improve but Ir's a big piece in our development to be able to do things around the basket. And it's big for us to make it more difficult for teams that have a presence inisde.

"With Garner out with the shoulder and Van with the sins, Joseph was kind of the lone man. Joel is just a sophomore but our senior guards have developed confidence in him."

Garner helped the Mounties turn a close game into a blowout in the second half on Tuesday. West hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second half to get within 39-35 but never got any closer as Rogers pulled away for the 82-53 victory.

Rhame also took steps forward on Tuesday, Frazier said.

"It's mental in a different way for him," Frazier said. "Just being able to jump and land, some take that for granted. It's not always been the most comfortable move for him. I was pleased to see him go get rebounds and see better explosion from him. He hasn't been able to participate in the last two off-seasons at all."

The Mounties are currently tied for second in the 6A-West, a game behind Springdale Har-Ber. They are tied with Fayetteville in the standings but have the tiebreaker over the Purple Bulldogs by virtue of the season sweep.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

PEA RIDGE

Blackhawks use slight as motivation

With just one returning starter back from last year's team, few gave Pea Ridge much of a chance to compete for the 4A-1 Conference title this season.

So the Blackhawks used that as a challenge, said coach Trent Loyd.

"They sort of used that as a chip on their shoulder so to speak," Loyd said. "They took it personally."

Whatever the motivation was, it worked as the Blackhawks (19-4, 11-0 4A-1) are on the verge of completing a perfect run through the conference. Pea Ridge ran over Huntsville 50-30 on Tuesday and had already locked down the conference title, a No. 1 seed at next week's conference tournament at Prairie Grove and a berth in the 4A North regional in two weeks in Berryville.

"This has been a fun group to watch and see them grow together," Loyd said. "Their chemistry is off the charts. But I think what I'm most proud of is how this group stuck with it and waited their turn. A lot of kids today, if they're not starting as sophomores, they want to move on, But this group stuck with it. They played a lot of minutes on the JV last year and were successful."

Senior Noah Peterson is one of those players, and this season he is taking advantage of his opportunity by leading the team in scoring at 16 points per game to go along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Senior Wesley Wells, a 6-foot-5 post, was the lone returning starter but his numbers have greatly increased this season to 13 points and 10 rebounds per game.

"This team deserves all the credit for how they've done this season," Loyd said. "They really took the bull by the horns and were determined to prove to people they could compete for a championship. They've been a lot of fun to watch."

The Blackhawks close the regular season at Gravette tonight.

-- Chip Souza • @nwachip

SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Saints turn things around with Davis

Unlike most of the state's smaller schools, Shiloh Christian's boys ended their regular season Tuesday night since the Saints have tonight's open date in the nine-team 4A-1 Conference.

There are still games to be played, however. Shiloh Christian (15-9, 8-3) ended its season with a 67-47 victory against Harrison and captured the league's East Division title. That gives the Saints a bye to the semifinals of next week's conference tournament and a berth into the Class 4A North Region tournament the following week in Berryville.

"We're not a deep team, so the rest should help," Shiloh coach Chuck Davis said. "In order to keep from getting rusty, we will incorporate a few scrimmages in our practice (today) and do it again Monday and Tuesday.

"We have a couple of players who are battling the flu, and one or two who are sore or dealing with rolled ankles. Hopefully, we won't get too rusty."

The Saints have enjoyed a big turnaround under Davis, who became their coach after being the junior boys coach at Elkins. The 15 wins this season are more than double what Shiloh enjoyed a year ago.

Seth Rosenfeld leads the Saints offensively and scored 40 points in Tuesday's win over Harrison. Davis also points to his other two seniors -- Stewart Bivens and Cole Oswald -- as key components to the team's success.

"Those three seniors have bought in two what we are trying to do here," Davis said. "They were with me all summer long, and I think getting a couple of wins early in the season gave them a little confidence. That's been huge, and our defense has really been good for most of the season.

"I knew Seth would be a good scorer, but he has exceeded my expectations this year. Cole is our glue guy and does all the dirty work like getting steals and offensive rebounds. Stewart takes about three charges per game for us, and he separated his shoulder earlier this year while taking a charge in a game in Mena. He gets his shoulder back in place, and he takes another charge 10 minutes later."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

ELKINS

Elks eager for rematch with Charleston

The rematch is set.

Elkins will host Charleston today in a game that will help settle the championship in the 3A-1 West Conference. If Elkins (23-3, 11-2) wins, the Elks could finish in a three-way tie for first place with Waldron and Charleston and a point system will be used to decide seedings for the district tournament next week at Waldron.

Elkins has won seven-consecutive games since losing back-to-back road games at Waldron and Charleston. Elkins beat Waldron 54-49 on Tuesday despite 36 points from Bulldogs senior guard Payton Brown. Elkins is eager for a second chance at Charleston, which won 51-50 last month when freshman Brandon Scott dribbled down court and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Charleston is led by guard Brayden Ross and forward Jordan Fenner. Elkins will counter with a fast-paced and balanced offense led by Paxton Barnett and Kain Johnson.

"Ross and Fenner are nightmares to matchup, but they're really a complete team that shoots well from the perimeter," Elkins coach Jared Porter said. "We have to shore up our rebounding and limit their shots."

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

Preps Sports on 02/14/2020