Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Caribbean in the second

BEST BET Spokane Eagle in the seventh

LONG SHOT Fastanista in the fourth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 31-99 (31.3%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice



***plenty to like

**things to like



*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

CANDY MY BOY** was forwardly placed before tiring late in a strong starter allowance race. He has a good record at Oaklawn and drew an advantageous post. DANGERFIELD has won two of his three career races at Oaklawn. He is training smartly for his seasonal debut, and trainer John Prather gets his go-to rider Ricardo Santana Jr. EARNEDNEVERGIVEN is taking a significant drop in class following a dull performance over a muddy track, and he figures near the lead throughout following three sprint races.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Candy My Boy Thompson Mason 9-5

4 Dangerfield Santana Prather 5-2

3 Earnednevergiven Baze Vance 10-1

7 Rowdy the Warrior Quinonez Von Hemel 3-1

5 Dapper Jack FDe La Cruz Puhl 12-1

6 Chicory Blue Bridgmohan Barkley 6-1

2 Plentiful Felix Duncan 15-1

2 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

CARIBBEAN**** has earned five in-the-money finishes while competing in Southern California, and he is making his first start for red-hot trainer Robertino Diodoro. KINETIC SWAGGER has not raced since May. The front-runner has competitive Beyer figures and appears to be working well for winning connections. GLOBUS is on the inconsistent side, but he does have enough talent to contend and is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Caribbean Cohen Diodoro 3-2

8 Kinetic Swagger Santana Robertson 5-2

2 Globus Elliott Morse 5-1

3 Agitator Talamo Zito 6-1

6 Moonlight Beach Garcia O'Neill 8-1

5 Hidden Promise Vazquez Sharp 10-1

1 Backetologist Cannon Lukas 30-1

7 Hot Iron Felix Swearingen 20-1

3 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $25,000

PLATINUM NIGHTS** is dropping to the lowest price of his career for California-based trainer Peter Eurton. He has competitive Beyer figures and should be stalking an honest pace. FIRERY TALE was a fast-closing second at this condition at Churchill, and the first-time gelding sports attractive works since arriving in Hot Springs. SPENDAHOLIC broke his maiden by 6 widening lengths at Los Alamitos, and he is racing for leading trainer Diodoro for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Platinum Nights Garcia Eurton 5-2

6 Firery Tale Bridgmohan Barkley 8-1

8 Spendaholic Cohen Diodoro 3-1

4 Michael T FDe La Cruz DiVito 9-2

2 His Giant Talamo Amoss 5-1

5 Attain Success WDe La Cruz Anderson 6-1

1 Jimmy At Last Baze DiVito 10-1

7 Jazz It Up Eramia Alonzo 20-1

4 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

FASTANISTA* was beaten only a neck in the $100,000 Downthedustyroad in 2019, and she defeated better than these in a starter allowance win last summer at Prairie Meadows. ENJAY'S BRASS had a less than ideal trip when finishing fourth at Churchill, and she is a logical contender if able to produce her best for new trainer Steve Hobby. WAR BALLAD has recorded competitive races at a higher class level, and the presence of top rider Santana tips positive trainer intent.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Fastanista Canchari Martin 12-1

1 Enjay's Brass Garcia Hobby 2-1

5 War Ballad Santana Coady 3-1

2 Saucy At Midnight Felix Litfin 10-1

6 Sassy Seta Vazquez Villafranco 6-1

8 Destiny's Love Baze Mason 5-1

9 Fabulous Girl WDe La Cruz Martin 8-1

4 Cipherin' Sue FDe La Cruz Puhl 15-1

3 Mia Promessa Roman Puhl 15-1

5 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

TEMPT FATE*** was disqualified after defeating maiden-claimer by 5 lengths in his career debut at Fair Grounds. He benefits from the experience and lands in a field restricted to Arkansas-bred runners. HERITAGE PARK suffered tough-luck defeats last season at Prairie Meadows and Lone Star Park. He has early speed and recorded a swift breeze Feb 2. MY GOLD DIABLO has lost late leads in both of his career races. He has winning connections and is racing as a gelding for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Tempt Fate Bridgmohan Sharp 9-5

4 Heritage Park Birzer Smith 4-1

10 My Golden Diablo Talamo Stall 5-1

3 Private Lake WDe La Cruz Martin 8-1

2 Explosive Shoes Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

12 Hamazing Song Lara Gonzalez 12-1

13 Rock City Rocket FDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

9 Hesluck Felix Roberts 15-1

5 Macho Rocco Baze Mason 12-1

1 Dinner At Crumpies Loveberry Hornsby 20-1

8 Broken Together Harr Cline 30-1

6 Ten Buds Eramia Martin 20-1

7 Kurts Raider Thompson Dixon 30-1

6 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

RIDE TO THE WIRE*** has not raced in 14 months, but he holds a clear talent advantage for leading trainer Diodoro. He was scratched last Friday in favor of this spot. SUPER TERRIFIC was beaten a head at this condition just two races back at Churchill, and the late-runner is coupled in the betting with the top selection. GOOSE DRANK WINE finished third at a higher claiming price at Churchill Downs, and he is back on dirt following a dull performance on a synthetic surface at Turfway.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1a Ride to the Wire Cohen Diodoro 2-1

1 Super Terrific Cohen Diodoro 2-1

4 Goose Drank Wine Lara Matthews 4-1

3 Admiral Brown Mojica Broberg 7-2

9 Blowinthebluesaway Baze Green 10-1

6 Belmont Hills Eramia Robideaux 6-1

7 Scooter's Boy Elliott Milligan 8-1

8 Lieutenant Powell Loveberry Westermann 12-1

2 Marshall Hill Harr Cline 15-1

5 Candy's Little Tip Birzer Roberts 20-1

7 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

SPOKANE EAGLE*** is an eight-time sprint winner, who is back at his distance following a deceptive front-running 1-mile effort at Churchill. His local works are upbeat. EUROBOND has used his excellent early speed to his advantage in winning 11 of 21 career races, and the Oklahoma-bred stake-winner is always the one to catch. JUNIOR GILLIAM has been on the sidelines for 13 months, but the Jerry Hollendorfer trainee has the speed and class to win at this level.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1a Spokane Eagle Rocco Ortiz 3-1

2 Eurobond Vazquez Villafranco 5-2

6 Junior Gilliam Garcia Hollendorfer 3-1

1 Big Bella Brown Rocco Ortiz 3-1

5 No Funny Biz Harr Hawley 5-1

8 Kowboy Karma Quinonez Jones 4-1

3 St. Louie Guy Birzer Martin 20-1

7 R Fast Life Felix Mason 15-1

4 You're Killin Me Canchari Cox 15-1

8 Purse $88,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, allowance

TUT'S REVENGE* followed a maiden allowance win last spring at Oaklawn with a minor stake victory at Prairie Meadows. The freshened sprinter has wintered at Houston and figures to be fit. FIRECROW is one of many with competitive Beyer figures and excellent early speed. He picks up a leading rider and races as a gelding for the first time. AUGIE has finished second in three consecutive races at this allowance condition, and he appears good enough but seems to lack a willingness to win.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Tut's Revenge WDe La Cruz Stuart 10-1

6 Firecrow Santana Moquett 9-2

8 Augie FDe La Cruz Garcia 3-1

7 Nice Work Baze Puhich 5-2

1 Impressed Felix Mason 7-2

4 Dunph Elliott Vance 15-1

9 Sabrena's Bling Birzer Jackson 10-1

5 Lullaby Bling Quinonez Durham 15-1

2 Charlie's Schiller Cannon Milligan 20-1

9 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, Starter Allowance

ROCK CITY ROADHOG** won his first two races at the 2019 Oaklawn meeting, and the 10-year-old is a 22-race winner and appears to be training nicely. PROMISING SHOES may have a talent advantage, but he has always been best around two turns and could be prepping in this spot. FIVE O ONE has won three of six races at Oaklawn, and he appears an overlay with a return to his favorite track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Rock City Roadhog Birzer Anderson 9-2

1 Promising Shoes Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

9 Five O One FDe La Cruz Martin 6-1

1a Joan's Delight Loveberry Villafranco 3-1

3 Bud Ro Elliott Vance 12-1

8 Meanbone Mojica Broberg 8-1

7 Weast Hill WDe La Cruz Stuart 4-1

2 Burtnjoe Santana Hale 6-1

4 Marvelous Thunder Harr Cline 6-1

5 Japedo Eramia Johnson 15-1

Exotic possibilities

The first race begins a 50-cent Pick-4 and at least three are needed. The second race may have a single in CARIBBEAN, and the third race has at least four contenders. The fourth race is ripe for an upset, which is why I selected FASTANISTA. TEMPT FATE is a good colt to key on top in a fifth race trifecta. I recommend spreading out in the middle and using three logical contenders in the show spot.

Sports on 02/14/2020