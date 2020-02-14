COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Harding men survive

Harding University outscored Arkansas Tech University 21-17 in overtime Thursday to pull out a 99-95 victory at Rhodes-Reeves Field House in Searcy.

R.J. Glasper hit two free throws with 50 seconds left to go in regulation to tie the game at 78-78 and force overtime. The teams traded the lead over the first 2:47 of overtime, but Tyler Hutchieson's layup with 2:13 remaining gave the Bisons the lead for good at 86-85. Hutchieson made another layup with 1:06 left to give Harding a 93-86 lead, and after Glasper hit two free throws, Romio Harvey countered with four free throws of his own to give Harding a 97-88 lead with 41 seconds left. Collier Blackburn hit 1 of 2 free throws to increase the lead to 98-88, but Glasper made a layup and a three-pointer, and Dillon Gooding added a layup to get within 98-95 with 7 seconds left. Jordan West made 1 of 2 free throws to secure the victory for Harding.

West finished with 22 points to lead Harding (8-15, 3-14 Great American Conference), while Davis Morgan had 20 and Harvey added 18. Devante Foster scored a game-high 27 points in the loss for Arkansas Tech (12-11, 8-9), while Glasper poured in 25.

In other games involving state Division II men's teams Thursday, Raekwon Rogers scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Henderson State University (16-7, 10-6) to an 82-70 victory over Ouachita Baptist University at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. Kendarious Smith scored a game-high 18 points in the loss for the Tigers (10-12, 7-10). ... KJ Lesure scored 19 points to lead four University of Arkansas at Monticello (17-9, 9-8) players with 10 or more points in a 67-64 victory over Southern Arkansas University (10-13, 7-10) at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. Jalen Brooks scored a game-high 24 points in the loss for SAU. ... Brian Halums scored 12 points as the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (10-13, 6-10 Lone Star Conference) outscored Lubbock Christian (15-7, 12-5) 36-29 in the second half, but the Lions' comeback effort fell short in a 69-67 loss at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

UAM women outlast SAU

The University of Arkansas at Monticello outscored Southern Arkansas University 28-15 in the third quarter Thursday to turn a nine-point halftime deficit into a victory in Monticello.

The Cotton Blossoms shot 45.8% (27 of 59) from the floor but missed all seven of their three-point attempts. The Muleriders shot 42.1% (24 of 57) and hit only 3 of 14 three-pointers. SAU outrebounded UAM 38-35, including 23-19 on the defensive glass, but the Muleriders committed 36 turnovers that UAM converted into 30 points. The Cotton Blossoms also scored 25 fast-break points and outscored the Muleriders 52-40 in the lane.

Kayla Bradley scored a game-high 16 points in the victory for UAM (15-8, 10-7 Great American Conference), while Mackenzie Tillman and Berniezha Tidwell chipped in with 12 each. Kisi Young led SAU (15-8, 9-8) with 13 points and Diamond Morris added 11.

In other games involving state Division II women's teams Thursday, Cheyenne Brown scored a game-high 24 points, Jordan Elder had 23 and Carissa Caples poured in 22 as Harding University (16-7, 13-4) beat Arkansas Tech University 87-69 at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy. It was Harding's ninth consecutive victory and combined with a loss by Southeastern Oklahoma State, the Lady Bisons took sole possession of first place in the GAC standings. Sarah Heard led the Golden Suns (14-7, 11-6) with 17 points, Lycia Peevy had 13, while Jayana Sanders and Ryann Goodsell added 10 each. ... Pink Jones scored 20 points to lead four Henderson State University players with 10 or more points as the Reddies (16-7, 11-6) beat Ouachita Baptist University (4-19, 1-16) 90-67 at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. Maija Gertsone scored a game-high 21 points in the loss for the Tigers. ... Ashanti Eden scored a game-high 19 points for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (12-11, 8-8 Lone Star Conference), but it wasn't enough in a 71-63 loss to Lubbock Christian (20-3, 14-3) at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UAPB releases 2020 schedule

Year Two under Coach Cedric Thomas produced the first winning season for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff since 2012, but the Golden Lions are hoping to take the next step this season.

UAPB released its 2020 schedule Thursday, and it's highlighted by back-to-back, season-opening road games against teams from Group of Five conferences.

The Golden Lions, who are expected to return at least 16 starters from a team that finished 6-5 in 2019, open the season Sept. 5 at Troy of the Sun Belt Conference and travel to Miami, Ohio, of the Mid-American Conference on Sept. 12.

UAPB will host Bethune-Cookman in its home-opener Sept. 19, in the first of a home-and-home series between the two schools. The Wildcats have won both of the previous games with the Golden Lions, including a 31-17 victory at Daytona Beach, Fla., in their most recent meeting in 2005.

UAPB went 3-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference last season but will play eight games against league foes in the fall, starting with a matchup at two-time SWAC champ Alcorn State on Sept. 26. The Golden Lions will sandwich an Oct. 10 bye date between home games against Alabama State (Oct. 3) and Jackson State (Oct. 17) before facing Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 24 in Itta Bena, Miss.

UAPB also has a home date with Prairie View A&M on Oct. 31 but kicks off the month of November with a pair of road contests with Grambling State (Nov. 7) and Southern (Nov. 14).

The Golden Lions will end the regular season hosting Texas Southern on Nov. 21.

-- Erick Taylor

