Stretch of I-630 set to narrow to 1 lane

Traffic on a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock is again scheduled to be restricted to one lane in each direction throughout the weekend, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Work associated with an $87.4 million widening project will require closing the inside and middle lanes eastbound and westbound between South University Avenue and Baptist Health Drive.

The closings are expected to last, weather permitting, from 8 p.m. today through 8 a.m. Monday to allow crews to work in the main lanes, the department said. Traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels.

The project, when complete later this year, will widen the 2.2-mile section between South University Avenue and Interstate 430 to eight lanes from six lanes.

Metro on 02/14/2020