Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Stretch of I-630 set to narrow to 1 lane

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:01 a.m.

Traffic on a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock is again scheduled to be restricted to one lane in each direction throughout the weekend, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Work associated with an $87.4 million widening project will require closing the inside and middle lanes eastbound and westbound between South University Avenue and Baptist Health Drive.

The closings are expected to last, weather permitting, from 8 p.m. today through 8 a.m. Monday to allow crews to work in the main lanes, the department said. Traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels.

The project, when complete later this year, will widen the 2.2-mile section between South University Avenue and Interstate 430 to eight lanes from six lanes.

Metro on 02/14/2020

Print Headline: Stretch of I-630 set to narrow to 1 lane

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT